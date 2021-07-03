As we turn the page on the calendar, or swipe the calendar on our phones, I feel a mighty conundrum coming on. The whole discussion about growth in Rome is weighing heavily on my feeble mind this week.
I agree with those leaders in our community who bemoan our lack of growth. Growth, when handled properly, can be a good thing. A VERY good thing.
It can also cause problems, issues that typically fall into the category of unintended consequences.
Prior to sitting down to peck out my thoughts, I enjoyed a leisurely 2.1-mile walk through Ridge Ferry Park. I walked it alone, as is usually the case. It’s incredible how a quiet walk through nature can declutter the mind.
“Now he walks in quiet solitude the forest and the streams,” penned John Denver in his epic “Rocky Mountain High.”
There had been far too much junk flowing through my brain during the preceding 24 hours and it was good to walk it out.
There is something about solitude that I have always enjoyed, particularly when it is outside, along the crest of a mountain ridge, or perhaps deep into a valley. It’s a cathartic experience.
On the other hand, nothing warms my heart much more than riding down Broad Street around noon, or perhaps around 6:30 in the evening and seeing every parking space full. Seeing the sidewalk cafes full.
There is a sense of vibrancy in downtown Rome that is wonderful, particularly when I think back to the early 1980s when the renaissance was just beginning.
All those boarded up windows on the second floor of buildings downtown were ugly.
I think you could probably count the boarded up windows on one hand today. I suppose you might need both hands if you included bricked in window casings, but those don’t look quite as nasty as the boarded up windows.
One of the things that has been flowing through my head for the past two weeks has been the plans for the River District.
The Four Stones Real Estate group has bought up most of what lies between West Third Street and the levee. By all accounts, they’ve got great plans for the area. Earlier this week, the city made sure they’re going to address the housing shortage in Rome by mandating that close to 300 residential units are included in those plans.
You may have read that in previous news accounts, but let that sink in for a while.
It’s right there in the contract FSRE agreed to for the acquisition of 2.14 acres next to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel. The number of units was set at between 280 and 300. That’s units.
How many people does that translate to?
Therein lies my personal conundrum.
We have no way of knowing at this point because we don’t know how many are going to be three-bedroom, two-bedroom or one-bedroom. Cost is also going to be a factor.
Commissioner Wendy Davis’ Special Committee on Housing has suggested incentives for new housing development as long as the price tag doesn’t exceed $250,000 for a single-family home or $1,200 a month for rent.
I’m assuming, for the sake of this column at any rate, that a single family home could also be a condo. We don’t know yet how many of the units FSRE plans to build will be condos as opposed to apartments.
We don’t know if FSRE is interested in the incentive plan. We do know that the leaders of that group didn’t get the money they’ve got by making hasty business decisions.
All of that to say I suspect 300 residential units will mean a minimum of 450 more people living in that tight little community.
Local leaders have been seeking a live-walk-play district, with strong emphasis on the walkability aspect of that equation.
As much as I support that concept, it would be naive to think that 450 adults doesn’t translate into at least that many cars.
One thing I am very confident of is that whatever the FSRE group develops along West Third will be very attractive. It will be transformative and those folks they provide homes for will add to that sense of vibrancy downtown.
The specific project that will go next to the hotel is expected to be a “destination” development that will bring even more folks downtown.
There’s another aspect to this conundrum. It’s incredible how frequently I hear that downtown is the only part of Rome that leadership is concerned about.
The reality is that downtown is, in fact, the heart of Rome.
It was for me as far back as April of 1984, when I drove to Rome for a job interview with Mike McDougald. After the interview in the Harvey Given building on East Sixth Avenue, I walked downtown and just fell in love with Rome.
So now, downtown has been extended across the Oostanaula. River City Bank replaced Rome Seed & Feed years ago; Courtyard Rome Riverwalk replaced the old police station.
We’re all anxious to see what’s going to replace those old buildings along the levee all the way up to North Fifth Avenue.
An additional 450 people could result in a slalom walk along the levee trail in the morning — but that might be kind of cool too!