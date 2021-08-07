Do you feel like you are growing in your walk with God? Are you filled with greater amounts of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5.22-23)? Or, are you about where you were a month, a year or a decade ago?
The life of a follower of Jesus is one of continual renewal.
In the small group we host in our home, we are in the middle of a six-week study on sanctification.
Sanctification, what does this word mean? It is the process of making one holy. As a follower of Jesus, are you becoming more sanctified? Are you holy?
When we come to God, He begins the process of confronting us with who we are. This process will take place for our entire earthly lives. When we see who we are and change for the better, sanctification is taking place.
God doesn’t just confront us with the reality of who we are and then leave it up to us to make the changes. He reveals who we are and then provides the resources necessary to help bring about sanctification. First, the Spirit of God comes and lives within those who follow Jesus (Acts 2.38). We can lean into the Spirit for guidance, direction and to bring about change. God also gives us the Bible to look to for wisdom and power to bring change to our lives. Another benefit of following Jesus is that God adds us to a community of fellow believers (Acts 2.41-47) called the church. When the church functions as it should, our fellow community members will be one of the main ways God brings about sanctification in our lives.
As we read about the early church in Acts 2, we see a group of people who met on a daily basis. They met in public, at the Temple and in homes. They met to study, pray, to hang out and talk with each other. This group shared in everything. They worshiped together; they shared their resources with those in need. They gathered to share the teachings of the way of Jesus. They shared meals and the Lord’s Supper. They were a true spiritual family who cared for one another.
And as these daily meetings and interactions took place, what happened? They were refined! They were being sanctified!
Again, are you being sanctified? Becoming holy?
In order to grow, I need practical ideas and suggestions. Acts chapter two gives us tons of practical ways we can grow to become more like Jesus.
And, if we consider the entire list, we may become overwhelmed.
So, I want to suggest that you choose one thing (from the list in Acts 2) you can do today that will help you become more sanctified.
And do that one thing to lean into God in a greater way.
Gather with a group and pray. Plan intentional fellowship. Worship or share a meal together.
Find that one thing and do it. And trust God to use it to help you become more sanctified.