Punxsutawney Phil has put in his two cents and it looks like we have six more weeks of winter.
But wait, General Beauregard Lee said spring will come early here in Georgia, so who should we believe?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted this was going to be a record-setting long and cold winter, so maybe Punxsutawney Phil is correct?
If you want to go by odds, the Old Farmer’s Almanac folks claim to have had an 80% rate of accuracy over the 230 years that they have been in existence, but a study done by the University of Illinois concluded that the predictions are only about 52% accurate.
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the progress of the seasons for 136 years, so he doesn’t have quite as much experience as the almanac, but it’s nothing to sneeze at. However, his success rate is only about 39%.
The Groundhog Club records show that the various “Phils” over the years have predicted 107 longer winters and just 20 early springs, with no record of a prediction for the other 9 years. I guess they really are afraid of their shadows!
I wonder what we would find if we looked back to compare which years the two predictors aligned. How often have the almanac and the groundhogs lined up? For that matter, how often have the various groundhogs agreed with each other?
Clearly Phil and Beauregard didn’t compare notes this year, so it will be interesting to see which one turns out to be right. Or will it, because do we really care?
Like horoscopes and palm-readings, should we be taking these weather predictions into account as we make our plans for the coming months?
We each have our own hopes for what they will tell us (I am in the longer winter camp because I still want it to snow before spring gets here), but I don’t think many of us are using these predictions to inform our decisions.
I doubt anyone has ever said, “We were planning to start a new project in the yard, but since the groundhog has predicted a longer winter, we are going to hold off.” Or, “We hadn’t planned to go to the beach this year, but since the groundhog has told us it will be a long winter, we have decided to book our tickets to the warmer climes.”
It is worth noting that, in 2011, PolitiFact announced that General Lee was more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil with a 60% national accuracy rate for 2001 to 2010, compared to a 30% rate for Phil in the same years. So maybe we Georgians should be trusting our local boy.
The comparison of those more recent years also makes me wonder, have they factored global warming into these predictions? And by they, of course, I mean the groundhogs. Are they basing their actions on intuition, or research?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac bases their predictions on a complicated analysis of the solar activity, prevailing weather patterns and meteorology. In more recent years they have included satellite data, jet-stream patterns and ocean temperature records in their considerations. Their founding editor, Robert B. Thomas, believed that the earth’s weather was influenced by magnetic storms on the surface of the sun, though I’m not clear on how he was able to study that in 1792.
The Almanac will tell us when is the best time to plant various crops each year, and I will admit to consulting the source when it comes to that. But, if they only get it right about half the time (unless you believe their larger claim) is it really wise to count on?
Unfortunately, no matter how much we want to know what the future holds, we are ultimately forced to live each day as it comes, and plant each seed as the intuition strikes us.
I’ll never forget the year that I was convinced that the last frost had passed and proceeded to plant all my tomato and eggplant plants, only to lose them in a freaky late frost in early June.
No one had prepared me for that, not groundhog nor master weather forecaster, though someone out there may have seen it coming. I was sad to lose some carefully chosen plants, but I found replacements as much as I could and started over again.
The point of all this speculation is quite simple, while it is fun to seek some crystal ball peek into the future, we still have to live each day, responding to circumstances as they happen, for better or worse.
Whether the snow falls, or the daffodils bloom, we will all make it through, hopefully finding a way to enjoy whatever occurs.
When it comes down to it, let the groundhogs have their day, but don’t count on them to plan your days for you. Maybe it will be cold, maybe it will be warm, let’s make the best of whatever comes our way.