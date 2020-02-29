In the dark, quiet of morning, I think about the most valuable and least thought about gift that is given to us. It is the blessing of the dawning of each new day.
A new allotment of human time is roused from the darkness and given to us each day as an offering. So often, we take the birth of a brand new day for granted. It is this ideal present from our Creator that brings us healing. Each diurnal course brings us closer to curing our heartache, softening the sour taste and constant sting of our grief.
Pain comes most unexpectedly, as a dish served well past its prime. We can neither digest it nor give it away. Our family experienced this type of grief most recently when my eldest child came face-to-face with her first episode of unexpected betrayal and sorrow. Her hopes and dreams were shattered, plummeting all of us into sadness.
This event is what triggered me to pen these words. The reminder of the gift given each morning popped into my head as I pondered the crushing heartache that I was witnessing in my daughter. She was to embrace her new best friend, named “Grief.” She is now struggling with healing, just as I did when I learned that my son would be born with a disability called Down Syndrome.
The reality of that exciting but bittersweet news dipped me into sudden despair 22 years ago. I spent hours trying to comprehend how many ways my unborn child was to change the trajectory of our life and how I could manage all of it.
If I were at a salad bar, I would be hoping to be served a healthy House Salad, only to be told later that they were out and I had no choice but to order something else in its place. At one point, I remembered that the Virgin Mary gave birth to a child that would do change the world forever and wondered how she dealt with that scary news. Her response was perfect, of course, but mine was swollen with apprehension and grief that I could hardly breathe.
My emotions felt like a vinaigrette dressing; all over the place, and no matter how much I was shaken up, I could not mix the expectant joy with my pervasive sadness. There are, however, silver linings in every cloud.
With my son, every cloud came with an unexpected blessing that I never knew was possible. Noah has filled my life with so many flavors and intriguing textures. He, inadvertently, has only challenged and perfected my palette, seasoning me in unimaginable ways. Several months later, I said aloud to no one in particular, “healing is the purpose of a new day!” It is God’s gift to us ... to help us heal.
As my pregnancy progressed right along with my daily dose of sunshine, I realized that time had clicked away most of my anxieties and my suffering felt softer. I was able to toss my “life salad” in such a way that it made more sense. No more vinaigrette for me; it was Ranch dressing the rest of the way.
Moving forward from our grief into wellness and balance is a lot like eating at a salad bar. Humans are so similar to the healthy vegetables we heap upon our plates. We are brightly colored with so many diverse flavors. The offering of produce changes daily, as is true of our relationships. Consuming the soft centers of fruit, tossing hard, shiny surfaces of pungent produce together to create a buffet of health, just like our relationships and social affiliations. Lastly, we encounter salad dressing in which we smother our sorrows, making it far more palatable.
Still, it is in how we plate our gifts, sharing them with others, and by giving thanks at the end of each day and for the one that will follow, that makes our trip to the salad bar so yummy successful.
Our condiments of emotions transition to something smooth and creamy, a new day brought before us without request, and our sadness subsides. We can see the bountiful meal displayed before us, with hope for healing and refreshing fare. We move expectantly to each new station, anticipating delicious flavors and wellness for our bodies
I shared that story with my daughter in hopes that she might find some comfort in her misery. Her life plans may have wilted away, but she is learning how to place the leafy items together again in the salad of her life.
Grief feels like what the harvest looks like when it is gone way past its expiration date. My daughter is now in the long line of healing and is finding hope at the end of the salad bar.