By the time you readers receive this column I will have served over three weeks as chief cowboy on Rancho Quarantine.
Last week I completed my first week teaching my University of New Mexico vocal students through the miracle of Skype. Remember back in the old days when the Sunday paper featured that roustabout, Dick Tracy? That wrist phone/TV on Tracy’s wrist was always a marvel to me. Imagine being able to see AND hear someone right on one’s wrist or hand. That’ll be the day, eh?
I am lucky in that I own a formidable collection of audio/visual tools due to my work in the business of show. My students are able to see me clearly, hear me with clarity, and, due to my studio speakers, I can hear them at such a fine level that I can accurately ascertain their current vocal status.
I had only one student that week whose transmission was a little off. He was in the rural mountains of New Mexico (great place to be quarantined!), and I believe it was the internet signal and not the personal technology that kept things from being pristine.
On the other side of Ranchero Musselwhite, uh, Quarantine, my wife sits at our kitchen counter with phone and computer at the ready. Being a dean, she spent that week in electronic meeting after meeting, making crucial decisions on behalf of University New Mexico students, staff, and faculty. It’s been intense.
I quickly learned that the worst way to spend my downtime is to check the news sources every 15 minutes or so. At first I couldn’t figure out why I felt so bad emotionally, and then I realized it was due to the steady stream of 10 shades of yuck being delivered right to my smart phone. I adjusted accordingly and am much better in terms of mental hygiene.
I do (call me Harry Pollyanna) enjoy the stream of puppies, cinnamon rolls, dogs, dogs with babies, and New Mexico sunsets that present themselves on a daily basis on social media.
Most of my musician friends, from classical to Americana, publish short performances and I’m going to put a few out very soon myself.
I particularly enjoyed Rome, Georgia’s Scott Thompson’s Facebook home concerts. His smile, as always, is infectious (oops, bad word!), and that clear voice at the minimum is comforting. He is a treasure.
Up in troubled New York City, my friend and new writing partner, bass-baritone Daniel Shigo, has been transmitting from his upper West Side apartment, singing Stephen Sondheim with dulcet tones.
Over here in Santa Fe, singer/songwriter Jono Manson has been delivering predawn solo concerts from his kitchen. Jono was actually caught on a tour in Italy as this whole thing erupted. He endured two weeks of very lonely isolation in a cabin in the New Mexico wilderness waiting for his symptoms to show. They never did, and his beautiful family and we are thankful for this gift.
Speaking of cowboys, my brother Kevin J. Ellis is on station out at Berry College’s Gunby Equestrian Center, taking care of the horses. What a beautiful sign it is in that he is awaiting the first foal of the season. Kevin’s “babies” are so fragile upon their entrance to this dangerous world, and Kevin takes care of them with love and skill.
My writing partner up in Santa Fe, Donald Davenport, and I have produced a couple of bonus episodes of our popular podcast “The Dungball Express.” Check these last two out on iTunes, Spotify, and other usual suspects. We interview each other, so if you are interested in knowing about the two writer/filmmakers in depth, now is your chance. We never imagined that we would be the creators of not one, but two, seasons of our project. We have a blast interviewing a wide range of rascals.
The apple, peach, and apricot trees are almost in full bloom here at Ranchero Musselwhite. We are hoping that those pesky late winter freezes will bypass us this year so we can enjoy a bumper crop of fruit. The coyotes have retreated up past the western mesa, but our brother and sister skunks still insist on developing an intimate relationship with one of pups, Punkin’.
You folks take care. Wash your hands. Check in on older folks. Order takeout from local restaurants.
Oh yes, change the strings on your guitars. Couldn’t be a better time.
Peace.