Gratitude. Joy. Remarkable attitudes

When I write my column, I always want to end up where I began. Otherwise, the reader is lost. Although I am trying to do so today, my thoughts are all over the place.
Patients struggling to breathe because they are suffering with the coronavirus. Families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus. First responders and healthcare workers, nursing home residents and their families — and millions of unemployed Americans.
My mind races with these thoughts and I have so many questions. Will handshakes be a thing of the past? Will we be scared to death to hug anybody? Will we be wary of attending concerts or sporting events because we are fearful of ever being in a crowd?
Ultimately, we are probably going to have to change our thinking on many things.
I am exceedingly grateful for many thingsIn spite of my concerns these days, it is with a spirit of joy that I focus on the many things for which I am grateful.
I am a paralegal at a general practice firm in Calhoun. Law firms are exempt from the shutdown. We keep the doors locked, and all appointments are handled by phone. We are observing social distancing.
My son and daughter and their families live in Atlanta and they all work in high tech careers. They are currently working from home. Together, as a family, we are exceptionally thankful that we all have jobs!
Resurrection Sunday 2020
It is believed that the day Jesus was crucified, the earth literally trembled and the sky was very dark.
Interestingly, the Weather Channel forecast for last Sunday was “significant thunderstorms and possible tornados.” Resurrection Sunday, 2020. The sky was dark. The thunderstorms brought wind, thunder, lightning and torrential rain. Chatsworth was battered by a tornado.
We were reminded our world is living in darkness. The day after those storms, the sun was shining — and so we were reminded there is hope.
Figuratively speaking, planet earth is trembling and nervous because of the pandemic ... but because of Jesus, we all have hope! Jesus saves! Jesus changes lives. In the midst of the pandemic, there is hope.
Gratitude. Joy. Remarkable attitudes
I began today’s column by stating that my thoughts are all over the place. I revealed all the things about which I am concerned. I indicated that I am grateful. I have numerous great friends, an extraordinary family, good health, a career I enjoy, and several writing projects and I remember to thank God for all of it every day.
These days the world is a very dark place and our nation is struggling. But there is hope. Americans are helping each other through these difficult times — while we look forward to happier times.
When the pandemic is over, we’ll go to church, and to dinner with family and friends. We’ll go to a Braves game … concerts … family gatherings … birthday parties … class reunions. We will appreciate all those opportunities when we can, once again, be together. Never again will we take those opportunities for granted.
So, I end today’s column where I began.
The pandemic will eventually end. In the meantime, I know you will take good care of yourself, and your family — and you will look out for your friends as well. You will help our community through this, because that is what Americans do.
Remember to be grateful and look for joy in your life. Those are remarkable attitudes with which we can all live.