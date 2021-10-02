I need reminders. I need assurance. My fears and insecurities are often greater than my confidence that I have a Father who will never abandon me and who loves me unconditionally.
Because of this, I’m grateful for words like those I find in Psalm 139…, “1 You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. 2 You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. 3 You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. 4 Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely...7 Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? 8 If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. 9 If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, 10 even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast. 11 If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” 12 even the darkness will not be dark to you; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you.”
In this Psalm, we are reminded that our Father knows all our thoughts and all our ways. He knows when we wander off the path and when we have an unkind thought. And although He knows our ungodly thoughts, our rebellion and sin, He still pursues us, He still loves us. And I need this reminder.
Through King David’s words in Psalm 139, we are also reminded that our God is always with us. On the top of the mountain, He is there, and, He is there when we walk through the valleys. When we are obedient, God is there and even when we choose to be disobedient (although He disapproves of our sins), He is still available to us. Jesus reaffirmed this to us when He said, “I am with you always…”.
I need these reminders, and I assume that many of you need these reminders as well. Why? Because we live in a world that doesn’t love us in the way our God loves us. It doesn’t offer love, grace and second chances. And, when I go a few days without submitting myself to these reminders, these confirmations from His Word, I often find myself wondering if God is as impatient with me and as ready to be done with me as the world often is. And the enemy will use this to his advantage. He will remind me of the words of the world. And if I’m not careful, I will find myself believing the words of the enemy over the words of the King!
We have a God who loves us no matter what and we have a God who never leaves us.
May we remind ourselves of these things and may we find comfort and our identity in Him.