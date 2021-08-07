This column originally ran on July 31, 2010.
Memories are treasures that we collect as we go though life. Good or bad they will remind us of days gone by. We will lock out the bad and hold on to the good. I often think of one that I call “Butts.”
After sitting in the hospital for a long period I went outside for a break and sat down in a gazebo facing the door to the emergency room. I watched as people went in and out the door. When it opened I watched an old gentleman come though holding a walking stick in his hands. He would move it out in front of him and then walk up to it. I watched and was amazed at how fast he could move.
I could see he was headed to the gazebo. He sat down on the side opposite me. He spoke as he sat down, reached into his shirt pocket and took out a package of cigarettes. He sat for a moment staring at the cigarettes then held them out to me. “Smoke?” he asked. I shook my head and said, “No thanks, I don’t smoke.”
Hr turned the package of cigarettes over and over looking at them. “Nasty habit,” he said as he lit one.
I sat quietly as he puffed on it. I could see he had something he wanted to say.
“I didn’t smoke until I went into the Army,” he began. “In there we called them ‘butts.’ I had a good friend in the Army with whom I went through basic training. After basic training was over we would sit around the PX and smoke butts and drink a beer.
“It wasn’t long before we were shipped overseas. We must have landed on every island in the Pacific Ocean. We would fight our way across one island and they would load us up and away we’d go to another. It was on one of them that I lost my friend. I returned home with an honorable discharge, got married and raised a family.
“I smoked butts half way around the world and now, here in my own country, because I smoke I have become a menace to society. I no longer can smoke in the public buildings I helped to pay for. I must go outside no matter what the weather. It will only be a matter of time before they stop you from smoking in your own house.”
The old gentleman in the gazebo slowly got up from the bench and turned to me. I watched his lips tremble as he spoke, “I wonder when I die if I will be permitted though the pearly gates with a pack of butts in my shirt pocket?”
I remembered smiling as he left the gazebo and entered though the doors that automatically opened for him. There wasn’t any trouble getting those doors to open for him.
I believe the doors to the pearly gates would open and let him though with his butts in his shirt pocket.