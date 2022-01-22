Two roads diverge in the woods, much as Robert Frost described in his poem, “The Road Not Taken.” As we celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy last week, many of us were faced with the reality that before us lay two roads — and the decision of which to travel on for the next year or 100 years.
At this point we were realizing that evil is never the climax, but the good and hope that comes after it.
We were standing at the crossroad with the weight of our future and the future of our country bearing heavily on the choice we must make. We were re-examining and comparing our values to the expressed values of Dr. King and his character.
Here stood a man who lived among us and allowed nothing to push him off the path that he had chosen when he was faced with the two roads.
We would have been remiss not to attempt to give honor where honor is due. Dr. King gave his last full measure of devotion for justice and freedom, for us in this country and around the world. He could have died a rich man with material things, but he chose to leave his legacy in godliness, faith, and love of mankind.
He met hate with nonviolence. He met brutal beatings and dog bites with nonviolence. He met a stabbing from a deranged woman with nonviolence. He met powerful pressured water from fire hoses with nonviolence. He met deepthroat spit in his face with nonviolence. He met hypocritical clergymen with nonviolence. He met the head of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, who wiretapped his hotel rooms, with nonviolence. He met the hatred of many of his own people who threw eggs at him with nonviolence.
He preached the sermon that he walked, and he walked the sermon that he preached, while at the same time asking God to “forgive them for they knew not what they were doing.”
Many statements that he made 60 or more years ago are still applicable today. He said there are three groups that Black people must be mindful of.
One group is the White people who say what they mean and will walk off the cliff with you — like Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, Viola Liuzzo, John Brown and many others who knew that their lives were on the line when they chose to get on buses and travel to the South to assist Black people in getting the right to vote.
The second group is the ones who will walk with you as long as they can recommend what you need, when you need it, and tell your story. These are called the moderates. They are the ones who will tell you that their best friend is a Black person or a Jew. I believe that is proof of something. Some moderates will tell you that they have grandchildren who are of mixed races, and therefore this is proof that they are not racist.
The third type is the one who will tell you that the Confederate flag is just a symbol of their heritage, knowing that you see them pulling that flag out and flying it high when the subject of race comes up. They know that you have seen the Confederate flags waving and crosses burnings on the lawns of Jews, Black and decent white people who stood up to speak about injustices.
Today we stand at the crossroad of following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who traveled the path of resistance, or going down the path of least resistance. At this crossroad we must decide if there is a thing called TRUTH. This crossroad demands that we decide if all men are a part God’s humanity.
We must decide if there are enough resources in this country for all citizens or just a few. We must decide if children are important and if all of them should be given a fair chance to experience the American Dream. We must decide if justice belongs to all men or to some, or none. At this crossroad, it is not the time to be indifferent.
“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Many hated the celebrated man but could not find the reason within themselves as to why. Mr. Wicasta Lovelace seems to have found the answer: “You can always judge a man not by his friends, but by the quality of his enemies. A good man will never have enemies who are anything but petty and childish. A bad man will have enemies that are legion. Who it is that dislikes a man reveals much about the man himself.”