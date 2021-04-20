Do you and your friends ever talk about places in Rome that you WISH were still around?
You know, those places that held really great memories for some folks. And maybe some not-so-great memories as well.
I decided it might be fun to take a little walk down memory lane for many people in Rome with a list of some of the places that were sort of iconic a few years ago but might only exist in memory now.
These are places that on the surface may not seem very grand or important, but for many they are local landmarks just because of the impact they had on someone’s childhood or youth or their formative years. Some of the places are etched in our minds and our hearts for various reason.
1. Putt Putt — Almost everyone in Rome has memories of going to the Putt Putt out in Coosa and using the batting cages, riding go karts or playing the arcades games and miniature golf with their family or friends. I think the actual name was Putt Putt Family Fun Center but everyone just called it putt putt.
2. Paul’s Oyster Bar — I guess I moved to Rome right at the tail end of when Paul’s Oyster Bar was in business. But I do remember going there one time for dinner and hearing a very poor version of some Patsy Cline karaoke while I was eating.
3. Tang’s Garden — Most people I know had great things to say about Tang’s. I remember that I really enjoyed the food there and was very disappointed when they closed. Even today, if you ask people where the best Chinese food in Rome is or was, they’ll mention Tang’s.
4. The Skytop — I feel like the Skytop deserves its own column. But I will have to write that one day when I don’t have to worry about getting fired, because the Skytop stories I know are not for publication in a small town newspaper. I will just say that just the mention of the name SKYTOP makes some people smile, some roll their eyes, and some people’s stomachs turn. It was a place for drinking, dancing, fighting, flirting and several other activities I won’t list. So many people have great Skytop stories that they may or may not want to retell. But there’s no denying that the once legendary bar has a unique place in the hearts and minds of locals. And, incidentally, the Skytop lives on in a fashion. It’s now been converted to efficiency apartments. If those walls could talk.
5. The Lantern Tavern — This was a bar over on Maple Street. Now truth be told I have never been to the Lantern but I’ve heard tell it was a very interesting place indeed. I do remember there being some trouble with the law a time or two but I’m sure there are those who frequented the place and who miss its ... charms.
6. DiPrima’s Restaurant — I never had the pleasure of dining at DiPrima’s. Apparently it used to be where the DiPrima’s Shoes is now, near the mall. The following information comes from my buddy Blake, who says that the restaurant was as much a part of his childhood as anything else in Rome. “It was so good,” Blake says. “Sam DiPrima was the owner. Steve used to run the register. It was a brown bag restaurant, which means you could bring liquor in there if you wanted. My mom and dad loved that place so we used to go to DiPrimas every weekend. The servers brought your food out on carts and one of the servers would always yell ‘hot plate’ when she was coming through the aisles. That’s my spot.”
7. Ballenger’s — Many people remember this Chattooga County landmark in the Gore/Subligna area. It was a little restaurant inside a small house. So dining took place in bedrooms and outside on picnic tables and I think there was even a tub in the bathroom. Definitely a quirky and unique place. Someone said it was an old house that I think belonged to the owner’s parents or great grandparents and it was BYOB. The food was fantastic and the hostess, Miss Martha, was a character. She might even have some wine with patrons.
8. The Biscuit Bucket — Y’all remember the Biscuit Bucket over in West Rome? Right there near where Redmond Circle meets Garden Lakes Boulevard. I only got biscuits there a couple times but I do remember them being very good.
9. Shakers — This place was on John Davenport on a corner where Life Church is now. It was a club. I think they had a teen night on Mondays in the summer and a college night on Thursdays all year long. But so many of my friends have memories of dancing the night away at Shakers. Someone I know who shall remain nameless was known as the “speaker hog” because she would always make sure she got up on the speakers to dance before anyone else did.
Other honorable mentions of nostalgic places or events are: Mr D’s in Armuchee, Wilbro’s, Kessler’s and last but not least is the East Rome/West Rome rivalry football game.
The point of this column was to hopefully spark some memories in readers. This is the sort of thing my friends and I sit around and laugh about and share stories about and I hope it does the same for you. If you’ve got a fun story or anecdote about any of the places I’ve named, share it with your friends and family if they haven’t heard it.
That’s how we keep these places alive long after they’ve closed their doors. They aren’t truly gone if they’re in our thoughts and in our fondest memories.