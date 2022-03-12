It was a simply beautiful Saturday on the links when my son posed this beautifully simple question: “Why do you like to play golf?”
As I thoughtfully pondered my response, he added the ugly kicker: “You don’t seem to be very good at it.”
“Because your father doesn’t get to cuss enough during the week.”
Nor does he get to cuss enough playing golf.
With a job, a wife, one kid in college, one graduated, and one in high school, French Horn practice, and a TV that needs watching, I hardly ever get a chance to spoil a good walk on the golf course.
I may have time to play once a month, or any time someone else is paying. My golf clubs don’t sit in the garage and collect dust, though. Over the years, I have a number of ways to keep them active and dust-free. While they may not be utilized often hitting little white balls into large bodies of water, I have found them to be quite a resource for a number of other important purposes.
If you too have a set of golf clubs sitting around, I thought I would share some of the ways I have found them to be of great purpose. That said, in addition to golf, golf clubs may also be used:
♦ To start your car.
If you’ve ever had a problem starting your car, a golf club can be an invaluable tool.
I found this out as a young man with an automobile simply known as “The Ride.” A friend of mine chopped off the roof of an old LTD, and it soon became our preferred mode of transportation. Unfortunately, the starter was rather fickle, and didn’t like to respond using the regular mode of putting a key in the ignition and turning it. No, to start “The Ride,” one person had to turn the key right repeatedly, while another person reached under the car and struck the bottom of the starter with a 9-iron. I later utilized this same method with my own Ford Ranger.
A helpful tip: Make sure you strike the bottom of the starter and not the gas tank.
♦ To eliminate pests.
I have a deal with snakes: I won’t bother them if they don’t bother me. If they choose to break our pact, I have found a golf club to be quite effective in bludgeoning their poisonous varieties.
A helpful tip: I would suggest using a 3-iron when engaging wayward asps. Its long shaft makes it less likely they will be able to strike you with a bite.
♦ To control children.
With the head of the club at a 90-degree angle, golf club manufacturers have designed their product not only to hit golf balls, but also to fit snugly around children’s necks.
If a child wanders away from you at the golf course, or grocery store, or church, the golf club is the perfect device to reach out and gently wrangle them back to safety. Unlike a fishing pole, there are no hooks involved, so the child will be relatively unscathed during this process — unless you miss their neck and hit them in the face with the clubhead.
A helpful tip: If you plan to keep your children close, use your putter. Keeping your elbow straight and steady should prevent any trips to the orthodontist.
♦ As a weapon.
For those of us not allowed to carry firearms as a condition of our probation, having golf clubs nearby is a practical, and legal, way to defend yourself in the event of an attack, fracas, or family reunion.
A helpful tip: Choke up on a 4-iron, but don’t aim for the head. Sometimes people duck. Instead, take a nice smooth swing toward their torso or upper leg. Let the club do the work.
See, you don’t have to actually play golf to enjoy using your golf clubs.