I’ve been looking backwards a lot lately, and I’m inclined to apologize for that, but I tend to apologize a little too much so, sorry, not sorry.
Today’s reflection takes me back to that private Christian school that I recently mentioned. I attended Stone Mountain Christian School for the first through fifth grades. My parents and I have several stories from that time, and several of them involve my desire to rebel against the particular strictness of that environment.
The majority of my rebellion revolved around our bathroom practices but don’t worry, I’m not about to make you uncomfortable. The school policy was that classes were given assigned bathroom breaks in which the students lined up outside of the gender-designated doors and three students at a time went into the bathroom.
We took turns acting as a bathroom monitor who would stay for the duration, watching for any bad behavior and promptly reporting it to the teacher when we got back to class. As you can imagine, we good Christian children weren’t coming up with any particularly bad behavior. But, of course, I managed to find something.
One day, as we three students entered the bathroom, we discovered that the door was missing from one of the stalls. This might have had an impact on the timing of our carefully monitored moments, so we developed a clever response of standing in front of the door for each other to speed up the process. I, feeling particularly clever in the moment, decided that if I was to truly “be” the door, I needed to stand on the vacant hinge and swing open and shut for the occupant.
What could possibly be wrong with desiring to most completely fulfill my role? Well, quite a bit, apparently, because when the monitor tattled on me to the teacher in front of the entire class her immediate response was to send me to the vice principal’s office, where I was properly scolded and spanked with a 1-inch wooden dowel.
When I got home from school my mother laughed out loud over the absurdity of the response to my behavior. I was glad we were on the same page. It was in that story that a minor-league rebel was born.
You see, the people in power had shown me that logic was to be buried for the sake of control, and I simply couldn’t stomach it.
One of the bathroom rules declared that, while we were interned there, we were not allowed to talk. We were simply to enter, do our business, wash our hands and leave. Lordy, did I ever feel oppressed!
I didn’t understand why in the world it was out of the question for us to be able to speak to each other while we were in that room. It made no sense to me. What did they think we were going to do, plan our mutiny in those few unattended minutes?
And so, I took it upon myself to use our playground time to coordinate my own version of a minor mutiny. I realized that if I simply convinced all of the girls to refrain from reporting talking when it was our turn as monitor, no one would know, and we could live more freely. It worked, and while it was a small victory, our delicious and illicit whispers helped soothe the pain of the ridiculous punishment I had received for the door incident.
For that brief moment, I was a rebel with a cause, and I have often remembered that feeling when I have felt the need to take a stand.
I have certainly thought about that moment this week as I have listened to people responding to the seemingly illogical restrictions and reactions to concerns over the spread of germs associated with coronavirus.
We are being asked to make some fairly dramatic changes in our habits and plans, and because we have been trained to expect overreaction in the way that news is reported, it is easy for us to turn a skeptical ear towards what we are being told. It is true that we are hearing all kinds of crazy and conflicting information, but the one thing that seems to be consistently building is the idea that we have an obligation to ourselves and each other to respect the boundaries that are being called into play.
We like to feel that the rules shouldn’t apply to us, that we should be free to make our own choices, to put ourselves in harm’s way if we want, that the restrictions are overstated, that we can find our own logic in the matter. Our rebellious cause becomes our personal freedom, every man and woman for themselves, as they say.
But this might not be the time for rebellion. The most compelling argument I have heard for taking a more cooperative position on this stuff was in a New York Times piece discussing what one population health analyst, Drew Harris at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, calls “flattening the coronavirus curve.”
The theory is simple and involves a graph that shows that if we do not adapt the protective measures the curve of the duration of the illness will be narrower but dramatically peaked, but if we do take action to prevent the spread, the duration may last a bit longer, but will take a less dramatic turn. His argument for the latter path is the way in which the medical system will be overwhelmed by the dramatic spike. They simply will not be able to respond to the needs of a large and rapid progression of the disease.
I’m not looking forward to what might be asked of me over the coming months, but I am becoming increasingly aware of the obligation we have to the greater good to fall in line and follow the rules. My inner rebel will have to seek some other hill to die on, so that others might survive. And I think I can live with that.