I realized I was slow early in childhood. I started noticing it when playing tag in the first or second grade. I felt like I was trying to move through mud while everyone else cut swiftly through the air. It bothered me for a while, but I came to accept it.
I found ways to be athletic that did not require speed. I enjoyed baseball and football and played first base and right tackle — your typical slow guy positions. I was a hard-working athlete and played through high school. My lack of speed was always my biggest handicap.
Once during a high school game, I doubled, then advanced to third on a single to shallow right field. I charged down the third base line after a wild pitch only to hear Coach Brown calling “No! No! Get back!” I bumbled my way back to third base. The opposing coach called from the visitor’s dugout, “What’s the matter, doesn’t he have any wheels?” Coach Brown said, “Sure he does!” Then he leaned over the chalk line and whispered to me, “We’re not going to tell him you are rolling on four flat tires.”
I loved playing for that guy.
During college I started trying to run for exercise. Experts tell me that if you run enough, you will start to feel good. When I run, I feel like the pavement is attacking my very soul through the bottoms of my shoes. That has not stopped me from going through seasons of life when I am semi-successful at running.
At least I call it running. In my mind, I am moving swiftly over the terrain. In the world of cold hard physics, small children often pass me at a jog and chat with one another about the large sweaty man who is moving in slow motion.
It has been a while since I tried running. I might start back up one day — I’m a sucker for bad decisions.
Recently, I learned you could walk for exercise. I did a lot of research on this. By which I mean that I typed “walking health benefits” into Google and read the first three articles that told me what I wanted to hear. This is usually what people mean when they say “research.”
I have found my exercise of choice. I have been walking a couple of miles early in the morning and a couple of miles late in the evening. Sometimes Kayla and the girls join me. Winston the Yellow Labrador always does. For the last month or so I have been walking and eating better. I feel great and I am coming to accept that walking for exercise firmly ensconces me as a middle-aged man who has made certain compromises about his athletic abilities.
Walking slows you down and allows you to think about things. I have noticed things about the world around me while walking that I have previously ignored.
This week my walks have moved from the campus New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where my family and I live, to Georgia farmland. We had to evacuate due to Hurricane Ida. By God’s grace, we are safe and so is our house. We are enjoying some time with family while we wait for the power to come back in New Orleans.
So, I have been walking in the glory of a Georgia September. The afternoons are still hot, but the mornings and late evenings are crisp, and they bear the promise that fall will come — eventually. My recent walks have helped me observe some things about the landscape I lived in for most of my life.
I love the way a breeze sounds when it blows through planted pines. I have always noticed when the wind blows through pine trees, but a soft breeze makes a gentle sound when it blows down the rows of Loblollys that I never slowed down to hear before. Walking has helped me appreciate wildflowers — just this morning I noticed a patch of Partridge Pea, small yellow flowers that I would have missed if I was moving quickly.
When you are walking you get to focus on an object ahead of you for an extended period. This helps you notice the inherent beauty of fields and farmhouses and sunsets.
I have not forgotten the indignities my lack of speed visited upon me throughout my life. It would have been nice to be the guy scoring a touchdown instead of the big kid pushing another big kid out of the way so that someone else could get the cheerleaders to start whatever ridiculous chant they were doing for that particular game. I would have enjoyed winning more games of tag as a kid and thus enjoyed basking in a certain measure of playground glory.
On the other hand, If I was faster, perhaps I would miss some of the wonder in the world.