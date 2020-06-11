When it comes to Rome, one of the things about which I am most nostalgic is East Rome High School. I am on the planning committee for the 70s Decade Gladiator Reunion. The planning began almost a year ago. The reunion was designed for the classes of 1970 through 1980. The class of ’80 wanted to come because they have so many friends from the classes of the late ’70s. So, the classes of 1970 through 1980 it is.
The reunion was scheduled for May 2. However, like so many activities these days, we had to postpone it because of the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for May 1, 2021, and will be held at the old East Rome Junior High School. In celebration of the ’70s decade, there are four activities planned for the weekend.
Picnic by the river
The fun starts Friday, April 30, 2021, with a picnic at Heritage Park at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, somewhere downtown (probably at Mellow Mushroom) there will be a Girls’ Night Out at 6 p.m. There is talk that the guys are planning to crash the girls’ party before going to the picnic. Anyway, everybody from East Rome’s classes of 1970 through 1980 is invited to the picnic.
We’ll remember you
Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a memorial service at Lovejoy Baptist Church. The Rev. Carey Ingram will conduct the service. It is astounding how many of our classmates have passed away and we want to honor their memory.
Gladiators reunion
Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. we will have our long awaited reunion. It will be held at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress is casual and there will be an open bar and appetizers. D.J. Chuck Miller will provide our music (’70s and ’80s of course) and Ty Griffin (’80) will be the photographer for the evening.
Everything you need to know about the reunion activities planned for April 30, 2021, and May 1, 2021, can be found on the FB Event page “70’s Decade Gladiator Reunion, East Rome High School.” If you know anybody who graduated in those years, please provide them this information and refer them to the Facebook event page.
A new arena
“Arena” was East Rome High School’s yearbook. As many of you know, Ledbetter Properties is constructing a new shopping center. Located on the former East Rome High School campus, the shopping center will be named East Bend Shopping Center. It is fitting that Ledbetter Properties granted permission for a monument to East Rome High School be placed on the grounds of the new shopping center. The Gladiator, it seems, has found a new arena.
A great group of folks are on the committee to design, plan and raise funds for a monument to East Rome High School. Attorney David Guldenschuh (’74); John Pillsbury, parent; Jane Palmer, school counselor (1973-89); Claire Tolbert Howard (’77), and faculty member (1982-86 & 1989-92); Rosalind Batchelor, faculty (1975-92), Jennifer Bagley Wilson (’74); and Bill Jones, AIA, architect, are the committee members.
The committee thought it would be fun to have a contest to see what group or class contributed the most. Of course, the amount of the contributions would not be divulged; that would be tacky. Anyway, I was not at all surprised to learn that the faculty leads in contributions to the monument fund. Former students of East Rome are not the only folks who have great memories of the school. Faculty members, administrators, and staff have many delightful memories of the school as well. After all, East Rome High School was their workplace. It was a place where enduring friendships were forged. It was a place where much of their careers in education was staged.
The committee’s activities have since been halted because of the pandemic. However, fundraising is ongoing. The deadline for raising funds to build the monument has been extended. Everything you need to know about plans for the monument, and how to donate, can be found on the FB page, “East Rome Lives On.”
Looking forward
The pandemic has definitely put lives on hold. We cannot plan anything these days. Activities planned before the onset of the pandemic have been postponed or canceled. It has become a way of life.
Pandemic notwithstanding, I am looking forward to the Picnic The River, Girls’ Night Out, the Gladiator Memorial Service, and the ’70s Decade Gladiator Reunion next year. Additionally, I am anxiously awaiting the day when I can see the monument to our beloved high school at the new East Bend Shopping Center.
Thank you for entertaining my writing today about the ’70s Decade Gladiator Reunion, and the monument planned for the new East Bend Shopping Center. I told you I love Rome ... and I am particularly nostalgic about East Rome High School.