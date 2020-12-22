We are in the time of year where many to-do’s swirl around us as if a blizzard. By now, we have engaged in planning and shopping, decoration of trees and houses, mailing cards, cleaning, cooking, baking, wrapping … and a hundred other things to boot. To top it all off, we have also navigated through the landmines of a pandemic with the added stress (and decision-making) that accompanies that.
I find that many of us navigate through a range of emotions during the holidays. There are times we feel joyful and times we feel sad. There are moments of gratitude and moments of whining. There are feelings of great blessing and feelings of loss. All of these things are normal. I hope that we can deny ourselves the burden of self-criticism for these feelings and embrace that the flow of emotions is normal for us as humans. Our lives are not Hallmark movies. But how do we navigate through the emotions and not-so-good days? We do this by giving ourselves the gift of acceptance.
It is important to remember that acceptance does not necessarily bring rapturous enlightenment. We might expect an apple only to find that life has thrown a lemon our way. Acceptance is taking that lemon and sizing it up to find what good might be in the sourness of it all.
Accepting the situation or circumstance doesn’t mean just “sitting” in that, but considering it as a potential companion on the path — and figuring out how you manage the weight that companion might bring while you travel on.
Consider fostering the gift of acceptance through taking some practical steps:
♦ Create a short list of healthy activities. When you are the midst of a struggle it can feel hard to know what “to do” and can become easy to just sit in your PJs all day or scroll mindlessly through your phone. Create a list of things to do when you don’t know what to do.
Your list might include: take a walk, organize a closet, call a friend, write a letter of encouragement to someone, take a long bath, do 10 jumping jacks, walk in the park, etc. When you feel the sadness or chaos, visit your list to find something healthy to do.
♦ Decide which portions of the mess and chaos of the holidays you can live with and still keep your sanity. When our minds feel chaotic from emotion, any noise and mess from others can set some of us over the edge. Consider closing the door to rooms that are messy so that you don’t have to see it.
Create a sacred space for yourself that is manageable and keep it neat and toy free for your escape when you need that. This little sanctuary can be a life-saver when those around you need the noise and mess to play.
Stick to your household rules and ro♦ utines as much as possible. Go to sleep and wake up at a reasonable hour. Get dressed. Drink water. Take walks. Eat good foods at regular times. Of course, you’ll make room to enjoy special things if possible, but having some semblance of a schedule provides consistency and comfort.
♦ Ask for help. Help might include asking for assistance with household chores or errands. If emotions or sadness make it hard to function, it might also include reaching out to someone for support. Call a friend or the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 800-715-4225 to find 24/7 help for problems … and a warm trained ear to listen and help.
♦ Plan different family activities or consider some new traditions. This holiday season and the incredible infection rates means that we must be willing to sacrifice what we normally do to keep others safe. Consider different ways to fulfill the comfort of usual traditions or create new ones.
For example, if you can’t attend a usual candlelight service on Christmas Eve with the extended family perhaps you can all sing carols together on the phone and light your own candles at home or gather outside (socially distanced of course) for a quick cup of hot chocolate and cookies before you play follow the leader and ride through neighborhoods in your individual cars to see Christmas lights.
Know that these new ideas don’t have to feel like a loss — and you might find new traditions or even some freedom.
This year, the holidays may look different and feel sad at times and joyful at others. By accepting the changes and looking for different ways to celebrate, we can give ourselves the gift of acceptance. We might find a new perspective on the year and on what is important. We might find some other bits of joy in the simplicity of it all.
Happy holidays to you and your family — and may you enter the New Year with acceptance and peace!