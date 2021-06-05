Sometimes, I sit with problems for days. And most of these problems aren’t really problems. They are just scenarios. Things I’ve made up in my mind.
This quote form French philosopher Michel de Montaigne best represents what I’m trying to share, “My life has been full of terrible misfortunes-most of which never happened.”
I deal with anxiety. But the majority of time, it is by choice. Because I do have an option.
Peter wrote this to us, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” (I Peter 5.7)
But, actually casting my anxiety onto Jesus might be the hardest part of this entire thing I’m doing with Him. Because I don’t want to be a burden to anyone, especially Jesus!
As we think through the idea Peter presents, we need to think about what Peter is really saying. He’s telling us not to just bring a (one) burden to Jesus, but to bring our ongoing daily list of burdens to Him! And that is the beautiful part of this idea.
Psalm 94.19, paints a picture of how this works. And it shows us the results of us turning our anxieties over to God. Verse 19 reads, “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.” When I turn my anxiety over to God, His consolation changes things. The term consolation in this passage means “soothe”. Think on this for a moment. When you were a child and you hurt yourself, you ran to your mother or father and they? Soothed you! Picked you up, held you, hugged you and told you everything was going to be alright. Could you use some of that today? Imagine getting to a point in your walk with God where you encounter something that brings you anxiety, you turn it over to God and then, He soothes you. He picks you up, holds you, hugs you and tells you everything is going to be alright.
God offers this to us in every situation we find ourselves within. But I have to learn to lay down my pride, quit trying to do things on my own and turn my anxiety over to Him. So He can do what He does — look out for my well-being.
The remaining verses in Psalm 94 promise us ongoing consolation. Ongoing soothing!
“20 Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side—leaders whose decrees permit injustice? 21 They gang up against the righteous and condemn the innocent to death. 22 But the Lord is my fortress; my God is the mighty rock where I hide. 23 God will turn the sins of evil people back on them. He will destroy them for their sins. The Lord our God will destroy them.”
As bad people do harmful things to us, God will be our home, the fence we hide behind. And He will deal justly with those who harm us. God says to us, take refuge in me! Cast your anxiety on me!
He will supply what we need, if we will simply give our cares over to Him.