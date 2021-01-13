I long to find some middle of the road! Other words for that elusive place are bipartisan, moderate, and conciliatory. Of course, that middle of the road invites disdain from partisans on both sides -- too liberal/conservative or not liberal/conservative enough. Therefore, hopeful, naïve, idealistic, and deluded are another whole set of adjectives. Perhaps I am a Don Quixote, futilely tilting at windmills; so at various times I can lay claim to any or all of these feelings about my longings.
Change is scary and hard to manage for almost everyone. Rapid, often out of control, social and cultural change drive confused and frightened people to defensiveness, anger and the easy adoption of simplistic answers to complicated issues. It is typically from the extremes that slogans and apparent simplicity are pushed forward.
Progress that can be sustained comes in smaller “bites” than either extreme would choose, otherwise there is neverending push and shove. We certainly see that in the bitter seesawing of politics, with both parties already showing signs of major divisions over how strongly to push their agendas. How many writers over how many months do I join in once again asking for honest, respectful, and open-minded conversations about issues and possible solutions? Let’s try again anyway.
My opening plea is to stop the name calling. I am infinitely weary of “liberal” being used as an insult. I have borne that weariness for years from religious fundamentalists who use this tactic to attack “opponents” who do not fit their rigid categories for correct beliefs.
The attack ads during the Georgia senate runoff offered virtually no issues other than repeating excitable warnings about “radical liberals.” What exactly were they talking about and what exactly were they are either for or against? What solutions were offered and why might they have been better than someone else’s solutions?
Give me some room to consider election security, voter fraud, voter suppression, and possible reforms. The words themselves drag all kinds of baggage behind them. Covid concerns immensely complicated what is already a reality about our overly strained voting system. There are simply too many people and too complex a technological lifestyle to expect that all legitimate votes can be cast in one day and counted that night.
By all means let’s consider how best to encourage large voter participation while also being concerned that votes are not illegally manipulated. But unfounded claims of fraud, repeatedly rejected by courts of law, and threats to election workers are no solution -- they are suspicion running wild on the way to anarchy. They also make it harder for future elections, both by the suspicions that linger and the fact (noted in the Jan. 7 Rome News-Tribune) that veteran elections workers are quitting. Why should they put up with threats and intimidation?
Give me some room when we talk about political correctness. A pox on both extremes! (I think) I get the disgust with liberal snowflakes that seem to be offended way too easily. Indeed, there are too many “illiberals” who are as dogmatic and close minded as those they condemn. There are also plenty of whines about liberal political correctness that are mere efforts by bigots and bullies to deflect their true self expression. Those bullies are used to cowing people into silence. On the conservative side, what can possibly be a more blatant display of political correctness than the refusal to wear face masks in a pandemic because their fearless leader does not wear a face mask?
Please, please give me some room when we talk about rights. Sanctity of life, second amendment rights, religious freedom -- these seem to be especially in the whirl of controversy. Can we somewhere talk about how to balance the interplay of rights? If the abortion issue has cheapened the life of the unborn too much, let’s also talk about how poverty, racism, gun violence, addiction and discrimination cheapen born life. How does strongly held concern for the unborn translate to life and death issues like capital punishment and ongoing wars? Yes, and how does it translate into concern to protect ourselves from violent criminals or terrorists?
From my perspective, American Christianity has failed miserably in what it should be bringing into discussions about rights. Too often religious liberty defenders sound like it is the freedom to ignore the good of the community outside their tribe that they seek. It trips lightly from the tongues of most religious people that we should love our neighbor, but too much actual energy goes into protecting cultural rights and privileges. Were that not so, we would hear far more from evangelicals about the Biblical prophets and about Jesus’s call for justice for the poor and outcasts than we do about justice being primarily to lock up looters. The Bible speaks far more about compassion and concern for others than it does about one’s rights. The politicized version of evangelical faith has frankly abandoned this Biblical perspective.
WAIT! I began this column on the morning of Jan. 7. By that afternoon, a mob incited by the defeated president attacked the Capitol. Though I am grateful for the numbers of Republican leaders who forcefully spoke against this insurrection, I find it far harder to seek moderation and to respond in love as Jesus demanded to such a delusional, lawless leader and his mob. What I am tempted to do is to vomit my disgust. What I and others must do is to try even harder to come together seeking the common ground of true community.
I write this admittedly still dealing with my own anger and my own prejudices. With it I challenge the reader to take a look at your own prejudices. I wish I knew an easy way to actually facilitate the kinds of conversations I propose. They would be risky. They would be intense. But they could also be respectful, enlightening and ultimately healing. Amen and Amen.