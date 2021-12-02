The holiday season is upon us and this means there will be many opportunities for people to brighten another person’s day. I always try to do my part, no matter what my personal finances are in any given year.
My recipient of choice during the holiday season is Toys For Tots.
To me, there is nothing that rivals the joy of seeing a child opening presents on Christmas morning. The anticipation and excitement is unmatched.
I remember those days both as a child, opening my presents, and as a parent, watching my son open his. There are far too many children who, because of circumstances completely beyond their control, miss out on this annual experience. Toys For Tots helps many of them have that moment of pleasure.
I have been asked if I am so supportive of Toys For Tots because I was a beneficiary of their services in the past, either as a child or as a parent. The answer is no. Actually, quite the opposite is true.
When I was a child our family didn’t have a lot of money, but we always had enough to ensure we had everything we needed, as much of what we wanted. My mother loved Christmas and went out of her way to see to it that we always had a plentiful Christmas morning. My siblings and I would each have our stack of presents that usually extended well beyond the tree.
It was a pretty safe bet that the present we really wanted was going to be in that stack. The stack was a lot of toys. We always got some clothes too. Of course, we could usually pick out the clothes boxes in the pile. It was also a family tradition the everyone got socks and underwear. This tradition spawned several funny or embarrassing moments over the years due to tagging mishaps.
As a parent I wanted my son to have the same kind of Christmas that I had. My mother always ensured that was the case. Those Christmas memories are some of my most treasured.
Another factor that makes me support Toys For Tots is my experience working at Toys R Us for several years.
Needless to say, Christmas season was crazy there. We would help parents find the toys they were looking for or try to explain to them why we didn’t have them. We would also help people who were shopping for toys they were donating. I often took extra time helping these customers as they were trying to brighten a stranger’s Christmas. I saw helping them find the right gift as a way I was helping make that child’s day just a little bit better.
Rome is blessed to have a strong Toys For Tots organization and I encourage you to please support the great work they do. Their website is Rome-Ga.ToysForTots.org. You will find information there about how to donate, as well as information about how to apply to be a recipient of their good works. I am not in any way affiliated with them. I just strongly believe in what they do.
Of course, there are many organizations that provide gifts to children at Christmas that might not otherwise have them. The Empty Stocking Fund, the Angel Tree, many churches, and many more all do great work. All of these efforts should be lauded and if there is another that your prefer, support them. What matters most is that a child has a splendid Christmas morning.
Christmas is about more than presents. It’s about family and friends and giving to others. If you can bring joy to a child on that special day you will also brighten your own holiday. Remember how you felt opening your presents and help a child have that same feeling.
Happy holidays!