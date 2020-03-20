This happened while I was working the detective department. It was on a Sunday evening when everything had quieted down. I had just come in and sat down at my desk when the telephone rang.
I picked up the phone. “Detective Adcock, may I help you?” A slight hesitation, and then a cold chill went up my back when a voice whispered, “Do you investigate murders?”
Before I could say anything he said, still whispering, “This happened to a solider during World War II.”
That was too far back. I knew that to find records would be just about impossible. But he had my curiosity up.
“Tell me what happened,” I said.
Still whispering, he said this happened in a cemetery at a church on Callier Spring Road — when he and a friend that was in the Army with him came home on leave before shipping out.
They met a girl that his friend fell in love with. She was a married woman who lived on Callier Spring Road and they would meet at the rear of the cemetery. There were no houses, just a wooded area. A few days before they had to go back to camp, his friend went to meet this girl. He never saw him again.
When my caller got out of the Army and came back home he tried to find out about his friend. His friend’s parents said that the Army said he went AWOL. “I know that he never went AWOL. He was murdered by this girl’s husband,” he whispered.
I interrupted him. “How do you know?”
He said he talked to the woman’s mother, who said her husband caught them at the cemetery and killed him. Then they moved up north somewhere. “Her mother said it was only a few months until she got word that her daughter was dead.”
He took a deep breath. “My friend’s body was buried up there somewhere behind the cemetery. I looked but could never find the place. But I know he was murdered because he was never heard of again. He just disappeared from the face of this earth.”
I stopped him by asking, “Did they ever find out what the girl died of?”
“No. She was buried up north and he was never heard of again. He never came back to Rome, but she does.”
That threw me. “I thought you said that she was buried?”
A pause, then, “Mister, she comes back to the cemetery at certain nights and walks around looking for her lover ... Most of the time she is seen will be on a Saturday or Sunday night, when the moon is shining bright.”
Then the line went dead. I put the telephone back on the hook and got up. I went up to the dispatcher and stood looking at him. He began to laugh and I shook my head.
“He calls up here every time we have a full moon,” the dispatcher said. “He tells me the same story, over and over. I thought I would let you hear it and see what you thought of it.”
I asked, “Do you believe in ghosts?”
“I don’t know,” he answered. “I have seen and heard things I didn’t know what they were.”
I offered to call the captain to see if he could go with me to the cemetery. He got a funny look on his face and the other dispatcher started to laugh at him.
“Why, Pete,” she said. “I do believe that you are afraid to go in the cemetery at night.”
Pete smiled and said, “Call the captain and I will get ready to go.”
The captain came in and I explained to him what I wanted. “Come on,” he said. “I will go with you and Pete.”
“Hey, that will be great,” I remember saying.
We got in the captain’s car with Pete driving and the captain in the back seat. In those days the patrol cars did not have cages in them. On the way over to the cemetery I found out that the captain believed in ghosts. I got the impression that he would hunt out places that were supposed to be haunted. I felt better, knowing that there were two others with me.
We pulled the patrol car in back of the church where we could get a good view of the rear of the cemetery. With the lights out, we watched the cemetery and the woods where the girl was supposed to appear.
We sat quiet, no one speaking. Then I saw something at the edge of the cemetery, at the edge of the woods. Pete sat still — but I knew that he had seen what I had. Then the captain spoke.
“Pete, did you see those lights moving around out there?” he asked. Pete sat still, not moving nor saying anything.
“Lonie, did you see those lights?” he asked.
“I saw them, Captain,” I answered. “They are called cemetery lights.”
He asked Pete if he was familiar with cemetery lights, but Pete said no. “I do not mess around cemeteries at night, I stay away from them.”
I got out of the car and walked over to the end of the church where I could see the cemetery. The captain came up beside me and stood watching. He touched my shoulder and pointed toward the woods where the murder was supposed to have happened.
Was it a cemetery light that we saw, or was it the girl hunting her lover? I will call it a cemetery light even though it was of a different color than the others. We stayed there several hours — watching the lights and punching each other when a different color appeared among them.
On the way back, the captain and I talked about the lights. Pete sat still and listened.
I will always remember the incident. I had several more conversations on the telephone. I checked a few newspapers back around that time but never found any information.
Was the different color light the girl hunting her lover or just cemetery lights? I will never know, for I never went back to the cemetery to find out.