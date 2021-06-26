Have you ever thought of getting lost as an adventure? Have you ever thought of failure as a success? What about vulnerability — ever considered it a strength?
They all sound like opposites.
One chapter in Barbara Brown Taylor’s book “An Altar in the World” is called “The Practice of Getting Lost.” She speaks about the different ways of getting lost, the spiritual gifts we receive in the wilderness, and how the unexpected ends up serving us best at times.
Just like accepting the invitation from a dance partner, we consent to getting lost when we dare to walk in the tall grass, turn on the unmarked roads, or allow ourselves to journey on foreign soil.
We become more alert when we find we do not know our way. Our senses are heightened. We become fully aware of our surroundings when we are on unfamiliar ground (in both the physical and emotional sense).
Other times, getting lost is not a choice. Circumstance places us in the wilderness, where we find ourselves lost inside the loss of loved ones or comforts that have unexpectedly slipped away.
In the wilderness of loss, we trade assurances we once had with the (dreaded) unknown.
We become vulnerable. But vulnerability is a holy place. Our frailty is sacred.
When we trade the familiar with the unknown we are rewarded for it. It is a spiritual exchange.
There is community in the wilderness. We are well-served when we are the visitors in a foreign place; friendly locals are eager to show us their land and cook us the best part of their cuisine.
Being lost — being the one in need — puts us at the advantage of being the receiver.
Spirituality is often an upside down kingdom of sorts. Failures are success. These times in the wilderness seem to leave us better than we could have imagined.
We experience a safety net that transcends our emotional and physical limits, we are held in a permanent space, by a permanent force, and it is a solid place — the solid ground we only get to by succeeding at failure.
The most uncomfortable circumstances prove to be the greatest means by which we attain the peace we were struggling to keep intact with those former things we lost, even unexpectedly, on our journey. Experiences we have no control over sometimes bring the greatest resolve.
The beauty part: there is provision waiting for us, not only once we choose to get lost, but in helping us get lost in the first place. The great Lover of Humanity (whomever that may be for you) knows us well and understands our need for inspiration as well as direction.