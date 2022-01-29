Each year, January and September are the two most likely times people will start to church or start back to church.
I want to encourage you to give some thought to getting involved with a church or going back to church this January. But...
I want to say a few things for you to consider about this...
First off, find a church that is going to lead you into a relationship with Jesus or help you become a disciple of Jesus. Jesus never said, “Go to a cool church” or “Find the church that best fits you and your family.” He said, “Go and make disciples.” Churches all over this state are full of people who aren’t disciples of Jesus. They just go to church. Matthew 7.20-23 has a lot to say about that.
One of the most disheartening things I experience as a church planter is to see people go to a church where “their needs are met” or “that has good programs”, but these people never grow to become the disciples Jesus called them to be.
Are you going to a place to be entertained, or are you going to a church because it is where you see Jesus within the body and where you can become more like Jesus?
As you choose a church, pray a lot about it, but also ask yourself, “Is this a place where I am needed? My talents, my gifts”. There are a lot of good singers, good teachers, mentors, etc., sitting on the bench every Sunday because they chose to attend a place that doesn’t need them.
Second, Tithe. When you choose a church, give 10% of your income to your church. When all Jesus followers in Rome do this, homelessness, children in foster care, the need for mental health care, counseling and rehabilitation will disappear in our city overnight. Literally.
For those of you who are attending a church, what is your tithe doing? Sitting in a bank account? Building another facility that your members will use 20 times a year? Is your tithe doing anything mentioned at the end of Matthew 25? If the answer is no, there are some great churches in Rome. Find one and take your family to a church that is going to put the face of Jesus on your tithes.
Finally, EVERY church in this town is imperfect. The Pastors, elders, deacons, Sunday school teachers, etc., are all imperfect human beings. Don’t let that keep you from attending church. We are all messed up and we all need Jesus. That’s the reason us hypocrites who have lied, stolen, cheated, yelled, cussed...are all there. Because we are imperfect people who need the help and hope we find in a perfect Savior. We are imperfect, and yes, we are all hypocrites in various ways. But, we keep going back, Sunday after Sunday, and little by little, Jesus is changing us. We believe He will change you too!
On Sunday, go to church. But more important, during 2022, decide to be the church.