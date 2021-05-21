The big door was open in an inviting manner. People were going in and out. I squared my shoulders and walked right in, found a buggy, and went searching for the perfect plants to hang from my porch. I did not have on a mask.
This was the first time in over a year I had not worn a mask out in public. It felt a little odd, a little wrong, but I was well into my immunity from the Moderna vaccine second shot. The experts had given the go-ahead to those who were properly vaccinated to lose the mask, inside and out.
Being a wee bit apprehensive, I looked around and others weren’t wearing masks. Of course, this wasn’t so unusual. In this area of the state, folks seem to think it’s OK to do anything they wish no matter what the consequences. I started wondering how many of these maskless people were really immunized or did they just not care if they could be infecting others with this seemingly endless and deadly virus.
A month ago or so, I walked into the same store. It was on a Sunday afternoon, a beautiful, sunny, warm afternoon. Everybody and his brother were in the store. Very few were wearing masks, safe distancing, or taking any measures to protect themselves and others. I started down one aisle and it was blocked by a couple fussing over some minor items. Nope, didn’t want to go that direction.
I went the opposite direction and was met by a lady ruminating over two plants that pretty much looked the same. I waited a little while; then I just left the buggy and made my way toward the closest door leading outside into the parking lot. I was actually freaking out just a little bit. I hadn’t been in a crowd of people in months. It was just too much. I was so relieved to get in my little Subaru I call Jazmine and head home.
This pandemic has done a number on so many people, normal everyday people who never thought anything like this would ever happen in their lifetime.
The last big event in my husband’s and my life was being able to be at the hospital when our sixth grandchild, Gaines Colligan Brooks was born. That was on March 4, 2020. We brought a pot roast and other food for the family when Gaines came home on March 6, 2020. When we left that evening, it was the last time we hugged family members in months.
We had been going on family vacations together for years, at Amelia Island on Florida’s east coast. We all decided to quarantine until right before we were to leave and we got a Covid test for safety’s sake.
It was a different kind of vacation. We did not eat out at all. We did not visit the shops and our favorite ice cream place in Fernandina Beach. We did drive downtown, but the sidewalks were teeming with maskless, wall to wall, people. We felt it was not safe. Strangely enough, the families vacationing at the place we vacation were respectful, wore masks and practiced safe distancing.
We stayed together most of the time. I made my annual biscuits for everyone and we had a low country boil our daughter, Heather, has been putting together for several years. All in all, despite some trepidation, we had a grand time and no one became ill with COVID.
Once back home, my husband, Bill, and I returned to isolation and rarely went anywhere except for medical reasons. We’d take a drive over to see our closest son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren, but we did not touch them. Our newest grandchild was afraid of us. Our 4-year-old grandson wanted so badly to hug us. He would inch his way closer to us, but was always stopped. His little face would just fall. It broke my heart.
Then, through the miracle of scientists and their brains, a vaccine was developed. It was advised that older people get it first. On January 20, 2021, we got our first Moderna shot. On February 17, 2021, we got our second shot. In two weeks, we reached 94% immunity. Yes, I danced a jig!! Now, 13 of our 16 immediate family members are reaching immunity, from our 14-year-old granddaughter on up. We might just eat out this vacation.
Some people refuse to take the vaccine shot. They don’t trust it.
I try to understand, but I just truly can’t imagine it. My theory is that those who don’t get the vaccine will be sitting ducks for the virus to find a way to keep itself going. Are these the same people who wouldn’t wear a mask or safe distance either? They might want to rethink this.