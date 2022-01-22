Exactly seven years ago, I cruised up to my favorite convenience store and purchased the following for $57: A full tank of gas ($43), a Diet Dr. Pepper ($1.49), a bag of Funyuns ($1.79), a pack of gum ($1.00), five Tootsie pops (a total of 75 cents), and a black hat with white lettering that stated, “DAMIFINO,” $9.
Yesterday, I cruised up to the same convenience store and purchased the following for $57: A full tank of gas for my son’s vehicle.
No drink. No eats. No funny hat.
Gas prices have risen recently, and may go even higher in 2022. A recent story on CNN said prices could reach $4 a gallon later this year. Most experts on my Facebook feed blame Obamacare.
This came as a shock to me, as I have driven an electric vehicle since shortly after that trip to a convenience store seven years ago. It costs me eight cents to fill up my car.
What are you gas-guzzlers to do? As is my custom, I am here to help. Here are some suggestions I have gleaned from “experts” on the topic. They recommend:
♦ Driving less.
C’mon.
♦ Driving slower.
They claim you can save an estimated 20% of your precious gas by driving 50 mph rather than 70 mph. What they didn’t tell you was that you also get where you’re going 20% slower.
♦ Eat out less.
But what are we supposed to do when we’re hungry?
♦ Carpool or use public transportation.
Where I live, that means hitchhiking.
♦ Cut down on expenses you don’t necessarily need.
They propose eliminating any golf or hunting club memberships or cable television/streaming services.
Geez, gas isn’t extinct. It’s merely expensive.
I’m sure these “experts” mean well, but I think their advice is a tad unrealistic. I mean, why should we do something drastic like change our lifestyle? My suggestion will allow us to keep our humble customs and still afford to drive as fast and as much as we desire. My plan is rather simple, and has the added bonus of allowing you to shoot a gun. It’s:
♦ Find your own oil.
You remember television’s “Beverly Hillbillies,” right?
Jed Clampett was “a poor mountaineer, barely kept his family fed.” Like a lot of us these days. “Then one day he was shootin’ for some food, and up through the ground came a bubblin’ crude. Oil, that is, black gold, Texas tea.”
Like all of life’s pesky riddles, the answer is right there in front of us on TV. Instead of relying on foreign countries to provide our oil, we need to find it ourselves. Jed simply went around his property shooting for critters and hit bubblin’ crude. Next thing you know, ole Jed’s a millionaire. Sounds good to me.
Here’s what to do: Get a gun. Walk around your yard, shooting at the ground. Wait for black gold.
It only took about four minutes of shooting for me to find bubblin’ crude. Unfortunately, it was my sewer line.
And, indeed, it was bubblin’ and crude.