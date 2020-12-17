Jesus came to be the light of the world and Christmas is the celebration of His birth. In 2020, we need that light more than ever.
Seeing a great light
Advent is the four weeks immediately prior to Christmas. It is a wonderful time in which to really prepare one’s heart and mind for Christmas. Every year I read a good Advent Bible study and it makes a difference in my celebration of Christmas.
Through the years I have read many great Advent Bible study books. Currently I am reading Adam Hamilton’s new book, “Incarnation.” Designed for the reader to rediscover the significance of Christmas, this most excellent book explores why God would come to us in Jesus.
In reading the book, I began wondering what it was really like in Biblical times. It is my understanding that those were rough, scary times. Scripture speaks to that. In Mark 4:16 we read, “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light. And for those who lived in the land where death casts its shadow, a light had shined.”
Into which Jesus was born
Those days into which Jesus was born were dark days indeed. King Herod thought Jesus was a worldly king. King Herod was so insanely jealous that he ordered all male children 2 years of age and younger be killed. Try as I might, I cannot imagine how awful that must have been.
Awful indeed. “A cry is heard in Ramah, deep anguish and bitter weeping. Rachel weeps for her children, refusing to be comforted for her children are gone.” Jeremiah 31:15.
Nearing the end of 2020
This year, 2020, was a dreadful year which will be over two weeks from now. It was an awful year. The global pandemic had a far reaching effect on millions of people. That was bad enough but then there was rioting, looting and mayhem in several of our cities.
There were many people who sincerely wanted to conduct peaceful protests. Those protesters were sincerely concerned about many issues. However, those protests were ultimately hijacked by anarchists who cared nothing about the protests and wanted only to perpetuate complete chaos.
Last Sunday was the third Sunday in Advent. The Advent wreath has four candles, three of which are purple, and one of which is pink. Purple symbolizes royalty. We are reminded that Jesus is descended from royalty. Purple also symbolizes penitence. Penitence is the action of feeling sorrow and regret for having done wrong.
When I began studying Advent, years ago, I questioned why we would be penitent in the weeks leading to Christmas. The answer is that we anticipate the coming of Jesus, and that he came to save us from our sins. We also know he was taken from us. That is, he was crucified, dead and buried, but he arose from the dead on the third day and he will come again. Those are all things on which we focus during Advent.
It is the pink candle that we light on the third Sunday of Advent. The pink candle represents joy. We break forth from the somber penitence on which we focus for the first two weeks in Advent and joyfully anticipate the coming of Jesus.
One of my favorite components of the Christmas story is the Wise Men. They were astronomers and, although they probably didn’t comprehend the significance of what has happening, they knew that star, the Star of Bethlehem, was a spectacular occurrence. They would not have missed it. So they followed the star to Bethlehem to see what it was the star led them to.
Every year I enjoy reading the Farmers’ Almanac. I am most interested in reading the weather forecasts and the star charts. Because I enjoy stargazing, I recently noticed that the distance between Saturn and Jupiter is becoming narrower. It is not however, anticipated that the two planets will collide. I recently read that Saturn and Jupiter will be so close together by Christmas that it will look like the Star of Bethlehem. I think that is delightful.
A bright constellation
It is exceedingly appropriate that we can behold a bright, rare constellation this year in the December night sky. The pandemic will one day end and we are now seeing the proverbial light at the end of a tunnel which, for many, has been way too long.
So watch Saturn and Jupiter as they move closer and closer together and look for the star in the December night sky. When you do, remember Jesus came to be the light of the world and the world went from darkness to light.