I hate what happened on Friday.
If you look at the facts, there is just so much evil in the story of what happened to Jesus on that Friday, two thousand years ago. Jealousy, hate, betrayal. All the things the enemy loves.
As we read the story in the Gospels, of what happened on Friday, we see that the religious leaders got the ball rolling. And, as an observer of recent Christian history, it seems that we haven’t really learned a lot over the past 2,000 years, as almost every major Christian denomination has had some type of scandal or cover up. Led by? The leaders of those various church groups. The elders and priests wanted Jesus out of the way. He was a threat to them. And it seems that Jesus is a threat to many in the world today.
After the betrayal, a cemetery was bought with the money that was paid Jesus’s betrayer. The crowd of religious people who had gathered at Pilate’s house asked that a hardcore criminal be released instead of Jesus. Again, religious people choosing power over a Savior.
Soldiers took a whip that had a tip on it that was made from bone, lead and glass and flogged Him. A flogging is gruesome, brutal. Chunks of flesh were ripped from His back. The soldiers took Jesus and stripped Him of His clothing, but then clothed Him with a scarlet robe as a way to mock Him. The crown of thorns they placed on His head caused more bleeding. The solders then knelt before Him, mocked Him, spat upon Him and hit Him with a stick. Then they led Him to the hill to be crucified.
They nailed Jesus to the wooden beams, driving the equivalent of a railroad spike through each wrist. They placed one foot on top of the other and drove another spike through both of His feet. Often pictures of the scene at the Cross offer an inaccurate portrayal. Jesus wasn’t suspended above the crowd but was hung at a level where he was accessible to the crowd. After the cross was placed in ground, the crowd passed by Jesus as He hung on the Cross, yelling at Him, mocking Him. Among the crowd? Again, the priests, teachers and elders-the religious people. There to make sure their sentence was carried out.
After six hours of agony, Jesus offered a couple of shouts, and surrendered His spirit. His side was pierced with a spear. It was over.
At least that part. The ugly part. The things that happened on Friday.
On that Friday, and all through Saturday, the enemy thought he had won.
But we know something that the enemy didn’t know.
Sunday was coming.
And because of what happened on Sunday, the enemy was defeated forever. You and I were given eternal hope. And Jesus proved to be no impostor.
I hate what happened on Friday. But Friday had to happen. Because without Friday, there would be no Sunday. But thanks to Sunday, we live forever!