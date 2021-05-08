At the end of the film “Thelma & Louise,” the heroines make the choice to drive off the edge of the Grand Canyon rather than get caught by the cops.
They believe it is their only option, as they have spent the entire trip leading up to that moment feeling misunderstood and wrongly tracked for crimes that they arguably had no choice in committing. The one thing they are sure of is that they can’t go back to their lives as they were and that dealing with the repercussions of their actions is a fate worse than death.
Investigator Hal believes in their innocence, understanding the horrible and predatory circumstances that have driven their choices. He is chasing them as their advocate to the bitter end, bless his heart, but even he realizes the desperation of the moment.
As they approach the rim, the women grab hands in solidarity and Louise floors the gas pedal, sending the car sailing out into the abyss. We are left with a dramatic freeze frame as the music soars and the car hangs in that moment of absolute freedom. We enjoy the temporary exhilaration of that split second as the screen fades to white, relieving us of experiencing the reality of the gory crash that is their ultimate fate.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was some way that a moment of abject freedom such as this could linger without consequence?
One writer on this subject pointed out that the film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” has a similar freeze frame ending. The two criminal protagonists spend a moment pondering their next destination as though they think there is any chance that they can get out of their current predicament. They run out into the barrage of bullets and the image freezes as the two are immortalized in a final grab at freedom.
I sure am glad I have never been faced with such a decision, how about you?
My book club has been reading my book choice this month, the biography of Janis Joplin written by Holly George-Warren titled “Janis: Her Life and Music”.
I was turned on to the book when friends Russell and Stephanie McClanahan got me a copy when Holly came to town in January of 2020 to do a signing at Dogwood Books on Broad Street.
You see, Holly is the daughter-in-law of local resident Mary Luchesse, a true character in her own right to the point that you are not at all surprised to learn she’s related to two such creative and accomplished folks as Holly and her husband Robert have turned out to be.
Holly has written for Rolling Stone, among many other amazing projects, and has interviewed a ridiculous list of music icons. The book is very well written and I highly recommend it. The portrait of Janis as a free-spirited hippy who secretly longed for the settled life of a housewife for which she had been raised is truly fascinating.
Janis cut her musical teeth in the heart of the Summer of Love, an iconic movement in San Francisco in the late ’60s in which the freedom to explore sex, drugs and rock and roll ruled the day.
It was quite a wild time, as you can imagine, and the juxtaposition of that lifestyle with the sweet letters that Janis was sending to her family really drives home the conundrum that untethered freedom posed for Janis.
Janis’s most iconic song, her only No. 1 hit, was recorded a very short time before her death in October of 1970 at the young age of 27, apparently caused by a heroin overdose.
That song was “Me and Bobby McGee,” written by Kris Kirstofferson and Fred Foster, recorded by over 50 different artists, but made famous by Janis. Even Kris admitted, after her death, that whenever he performed the song he was thinking of her.
The song is about an adventurous romance with Bobby McGee, a man for whom she still pines after leaving him along their journey to search for a different kind of home that she hopes he found.
As I read the story of Janis’s life I felt the lyrics of the song were particularly ironic, given her life of freedom while often wishing for a simpler and more settled one, and I started to think about the truth in the song’s most iconic line:
“Freedom is just another word for nothin’ left to lose.”
As I pondered the implications of following freedom in Janis’s life, as well as so many other characters of the time, I was brought back to that moment in “Thelma & Louise.”
In rallying troops for the start of the American Revolutionary War, Patrick Henry famously declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!” His speech is credited with convincing the Second Virginia Convention to send Virginian troops to the war effort, and that famous line has been used many times since in defense of the importance of protecting our liberties as Americans.
It is a powerful statement and I can just hear Thelma and Louise, and Butch and Sundance, declaring the same as they plunged head first into their ultimate demise.
Ironically, the pursuit of a lifestyle of freedom resulted in Janis’s death, too, though I am pretty sure she wasn’t as intentional in the process. Heroin was her drug of choice in her freewheeling world, but each use was a Russian roulette she survived many times, and her addiction ultimately held her prisoner until the gamble played out.
As Janis took her last breaths in that hotel room a letter awaited her at home, another plea from her most recent love for her to leave the wild world behind and choose a life with him.
Janis had tried to leave the drugs behind for love, but she never succeeded.
Freedom is just another word for nothin’ left to lose, and sometimes the pursuit of freedom over obligation to others leaves us with just that, nothin’ left to lose.