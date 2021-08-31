College football season is here and I know most folks in this area are pretty excited about it.
I struggled with whether to write this column because I don’t want people to say I always write about my friends. However, this was a recent experience of mine and I thought it was something the community might like to hear about, especially with college football season here.
The other day I was at lunch with my buddy Blake Kirby. We were eating in West Rome. When we got done he said he wanted to take me to his parents’ house to show me the “trophy room” his dad, Victor, has set up.
Now, Blake and his twin brother, Blaine, played football at Armuchee and Blaine went on to play at Tusculum while Blake also got college offers. And they’ve always joked about Victor’s “trophy room,” which until now I had thought was merely a shrine to the twins’ high school football careers.
But y’all let me tell you what I saw when we pulled up to Victor and Barbara Kirby’s house just off Garden Lakes Parkway.
Victor met us at the door and Blake asked him to show me the trophy room. Victor was only too happy to lead me upstairs and when he opened the door I was not expecting the scene that awaited me.
I guess I thought this would just be a few photos from Blake and Blaine’s old high school football days but what I saw was an almost museum-like tribute to local football. It was a carefully curated collection of memorabilia going back decades upon decades.
Now Victor and Barbara have four boys they’re equally proud of. There are of course the twins, but the room also contains photographs and newspaper clippings of Trevor Hubbard’s football exploits at Coosa and then at West Georgia, as well as Jason Hubbard’s time at Coosa and then as No. 66 with the West Rome Chieftains.
But going back even farther than that, Victor made sure to include whatever memories he could gather of his own daddy Cree Kirby’s time playing football for the Rome Hilltoppers and then as he went to the University of Georgia on a football and a basketball scholarship.
I could see the immense pride in Victor’s eyes as he told me about the player his daddy was, with his thick mop of dark hair and his smile that apparently made him popular with the ladies.
Victor’s own football days at East Rome and then his post graduate time at Darlington are also documented.
The room is like a time capsule for football memories in this area. As I went around the room, my eyes fell upon objects and photographs one might see in a Hall of Fame museum. There were old newspaper clippings, letters from various colleges who were interested in the boys; there were jerseys, trophies, letterman jackets, even a couple stolen helmets that I probably shouldn’t be talking about.
And because the various members of the family attended different schools in the area, there were a variety of teams and schools represented. The room truly is a little history of area football.
There were plaques and awards that detailed this one’s All Area selection or that one’s All State selection. There were even old hats that say “The Twin Towers,” which is what Blake and Blaine were called when they played at Armuchee. And there were so many black and white photographs of players and coaches from days long past.
But it was also cool to see a new generation documented as well. Victor also has photos of his grandsons in their various uniforms.
It was clear that Victor is proud of his family’s history with the game of football, but there was more to this room than just pride in his boys. As he moved around the room, straightening photos on the wall or making sure this jersey was sitting perfectly on its hanger or that newspaper clipping was in its rightful place, I could tell that he has a deep respect for the game’s history.
As he rattled off the names of coaches long since gone or a play-by-play of the last minutes of some big game, I could see how happy it made him to relive some of those memories.
At a time when most of us see the world through a glowing rectangle of some sort, when most of our experiences are through a glass screen and big, important moments are captured digitally, it put a smile on my face to be in a room surrounded by so many tangible relics of the past.
I felt good to touch the photos and feel the fabric on the old jerseys. I could hold the typewritten letters sent from Ole Miss, Clemson and Mississippi State.
To some, this might just be a little room in a house off Garden Lakes Parkway, but to Victor Kirby, who has filled it with wonderful memories of a game he loves, it might as well be the Hall of Fame.