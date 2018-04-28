For me, it's 'maximum strength' or bust
Call me a wimp, or Ishmael, but I don’t like pain.
I first met pain in 1970, when I accidentally stuck my year-old face in an open fan.
Since then, I have learned my lesson and attempted to stay away from pain, and open fans.
Often, though, pain sneaks up on us, catches us when we’re not looking, as it did last Tuesday when I stuck my 40something-year-old face in an open fan.
Oddly enough, a few days later, pain reared its painful head once more. And again, the throbbing ache came from my mouth area, which is now located behind my right ear.
My wife diagnosed my ailment as some kind of -osis or -itis. I can’t remember which. It has to do with my sinuses, which are now located adjacent to my pancreas.
So, me and my sore throats ventured to the local pharmacy to find a drug to soothe what ails me.
In the sore throat/cold/allergy section, I quickly glanced at the numerous medicinal options available. Side by side, three familiar lozenge brands caught my eye. There was one labeled “Regular Strength,” one “Extra Strength,” and next to it, “Maximum Strength.” I grabbed the “Maximum Strength.”
As I did, a hand reached in front of mine and grabbed the “Regular Strength” variety of this particular medicine.
I peered over at the man. He looked like an average, reasonable person. No undergarments on his head or tattoos of Hulk Hogan on his face. Why on earth, if he was in pain, would he choose the regular strength variety over the extra or maximum strength when the prices were just cents apart? Why do they even offer regular strength?
An inquiring mind wanted to know.
“Excuse me. Why would you choose regular strength?”
The man paused for a moments, perhaps considering my query, or sizing up for his trunk.
“Well,” he said thoughtfully. “The regular strength is 12 cents less. And if I chose the maximum strength, the pain in my throat would probably varnish altogether. I best stick with the regular strength.”
This answer, along with his usage of the word “varnish,” perplexed me.
“So, you don’t want the pain to go away?”
“Sure.”
Again. Perplexed.
“No, I mean, it’s only 12 cents more. Why not get the highest dosage possible, so the pain won’t persist?”
“Naw, it hadn’t made me sweat yet, but it’s real painful,” the man responded.
I tried another stratergy. I mean, strategy.
“Do you have pain in your throat? Do you want the pain to go away?”
This time, I spoke slowly.
“Yessss, and yessss,” he said, slower.
“Well, then, why not buy the maximum strength? You may pay 12 cents more, but, that way, you’ll know you will have the most powerful pain relief,” I explained. “With the regular strength, you may not have enough to kill the pain. It may be a waste of time and money.”
“Sure,” the man said, apparently responding to nothing in particular.
“We’ll see ya.” He then walked away happily, as if pain wasn’t painful.
Why do they still sell regular strength? Because some people still buy it.
