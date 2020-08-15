When Ramsey was little, she hated the first day of school.
She didn’t like change and so hated the unknown of a new teacher, new room and new classmates.
A lot of students, parents and teachers experience the first day jitters when a school year starts, but Ramsey could take it to Olympic proportions.
One year, I think it was the second grade at East Central Elementary, was particularly hard for her. Each morning at drop off she would struggle, immensely, with her preference to just go home. That preference was always stated loudly and angrily, and much pouting and consternation was endured on the part of her father and me.
On about the third or fourth day, I was dropping her off in the car line. She was pretty quiet about the situation and I determined that, just as in the past, she was starting to resign herself to her fate.
We said our goodbyes and she got out of the car, I sighed with internal relief and pulled away from the curb. I was just about to turn towards the exit when I looked in the rearview mirror and saw Ramsey running as fast as her little legs would carry her, chasing me down the sidewalk.
I pulled over and got out of the car to see what was happening, just about the time that Ramsey hopped into the car and locked all of the doors. Have you ever had those moments with your children when you wish you could just walk away to the closest airport and hitch a plane to a beach somewhere? This was one of those moments.
Thankfully, the vice principal was on hand to bring a kind and calm perspective to the situation. I knew better than to start yelling at Ramsey through the window, but I had no idea how to gently coax her out of the car, other than bribery, which is a slippery slope at best, and the principal realized that the best thing we could do was walk away to the cafeteria and watch through the windows.
She was right, the best way to calm Ramsey when she was young was to leave her to herself. It always seemed to give her the chance to think more clearly and usually resulted in apology notes and a change of heart.
Not this time, though. We stood and watched as she sat and watched and dug her heels into the hill she had chosen. She was not getting out of that car, and at that moment, had no intention of ever going into that school again. You could see it on her determined little face.
Well, as you can imagine, she did finally decide to get out of the car. It involved about an hour of waiting and a call to bring her father to the school for an added layer of authority, but she finally calmed down and went on to class.
She has always loved school and has always done well and she eventually grew out of those first day jitters, though it took a few years to fully settle.
As I have watched my friends who are parents and teachers prepare to enter the era of school with COVID-19, I have often thought back to the time when Ramsey approached the new year with extreme fear and trepidation, and I know that those feelings are dramatically compounded by this potentially dangerous virus that is currently in the mix.
First day jitters times 19 is terrifying! If there was ever a moment to fearfully hide in the car outside of the school, it is now!
Ramsey is headed for her senior year at Georgia Tech this weekend and is moving into the dorm by herself for the first time. I was supposed to go and help her but we realized that the small amount of help I would provide wasn’t worth the journey or the exposure that we all have to worry about these days.
She seemed to feel good about the new level of independence it would provide, but it sure does feel weird for this momma!
We are all experiencing new levels of fear, responsibility and change this year, and not one bit of it is easy!
I feel so much compassion for the teachers and administrators who are trying to make things work, and for the parents and students who are having to take unprecedented responsibility for their own response and actions in the process.
So much struggle has gone into the crazy places we find ourselves and there is not a soul in the mix who hasn’t had to make hard choices.
One thing that I know for sure is that there will be and have been plenty of opportunities for us to feel angry and frustrated by choices and mandates that we don’t agree with. It is simply par for the course in uncharted territory such as this.
As parents, it is our job to advocate for our children and do everything in our power to keep them safe and in the best possible circumstances for who they are. But, as we navigate this difficult time, let’s try to have compassion for each other, and assume the best in the folks in charge.
Their job isn’t easy and they want to see our children safe and learning, just as much as we do.
I would be lying if I didn’t admit that part of me wishes that Ramsey would dig her heels into refusing to go off to that big campus to take on the world on her own. But, I know that isn’t her best choice this time, any more than it was her best choice back then.
All that any of us can do is discern, and hope, and pray and try to be kind to each other as we work through it all. And may those first day jitters settle into a productive school year, however those lessons may come.