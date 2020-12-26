I’ve got to believe that more people than ever are ready to turn the calendar to a new year at the end of the week. This has been the most memorable year I can't wait to move on from and forget.
I don’t even want it in the rear-view mirror.
This year started on such a high note with more than 120 people showing up for a First Day Hike at Lock and Dam Park.
I think the organizers at the rec department would have really been happy with just 25 but the turnout was well beyond expectations.
I was amazed at how many of them had never been to park before.
It was a beautiful day and I’m confident the event helped give more exposure to the park, to the benefits of something as simple as a walk as a form of exercise and to the importance of protecting public lands.
First Day Hikes originated as an initiative by America’s state parks to encourage people to get outdoors. First Day Hikes are led by knowledgeable park staff and other volunteers — locally, the folks at TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development. No matter where you hike, the hikes seek to create a fun experience for the whole family.
Little did the organizers realize at the time how much more exposure the camping areas in the park would get by the time summer rolled around!
Before we could even get into spring, this thing called COVID-19 grew into a global pandemic and the country had gone into an unprecedented lockdown.
As things started to loosen up a little bit in May and June, reservations from RV and tent campers for use of the spaces in the campground started to come in fast.
The same thing happened at the Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area northwest of Rome, except the camping and RV spaces filled up on a first-come, first-served basis.
The advantage to the Lock and Dam this spring and summer was the reservation system. Folks could be assured they had a spot before hauling their RV to the park. Up at Rocky Mountain, it was a bit if a gamble.
Both places stayed full on weekends as people yearned to get out of the house after being under what amounted to house arrest on orders of the governor and public health leaders.
Lock and Dam Park has been attractive to so many folks because it is a beautiful and relatively quiet location that is off the beaten path.
The park just recently flipped the switch to a new online reservation system for the campground. The site, for those of you with an RV, is www.bookyoursite.com.
The online system is expected to aid in the promotion of the Lock & Dam on both a local and regional basis.
The First Day Hike at Lock and Dam Park this year is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. Two different hikes are on the docket for the day.
A longer hike, in the neighborhood of 2 miles, will take hikers on a scenic route along the Coosa River, across Georgia Department of Natural Resources property adjacent to the park, and cross a seldom used primitive campground.
A second route will be considerably shorter. It’s closer to the Coosa River Trading Post that greets visitors to the park, on a trail that is probably a little easier for folks who have difficulty walking some of the ups and downs on the other route.
There is a $5 fee for the hike, with proceeds designated for further improvements to the park.
At this time of year, it’s a good idea to dress in layers. As I write this, the long range, thus not always reliable, forecast for New Year’s Day is for a low of about 33 that morning. That’s great weather for a hike!
It’s always a good idea to wear a hat. Your head is full of tiny blood vessels that fuel the brain and consume close to 30% of the body’s energy. I’ve also discovered in the last few weeks that those gaiters some of us have as face coverings during this era of COVID-19 are pretty good insulation, particularly if it is even a little bit windy.
Some of you might might to bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated during the walk.
Those of you who are considering the longer of the two hikes might also want to bring a walking stick. There are some ups and downs, and a third leg for stability never hurts.
It’s also slated to rain New Years Eve. This far out, I have no idea about the timing or the intensity of any rain, if it happens, and I doubt the meteorologists at the National Weather Service do either.
I’m hoping for a beautiful day like last year.
I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention that a trio of First Day Hikes are scheduled at Red Top Mountain State Park, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Each of them is a 2-mile hike and, as is the case at all state parks, there is a $5 parking fee.
Normally, several of the other state parks in our region hold first day hikes as well. However, for whatever reason, none of them are listed on the Georgia State Parks website as I approach deadline.
I wish you all a Happy New Year and hope to see you on a trail somewhere soon!