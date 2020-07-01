Ordinarily, as we approach Independence Day in America, folks are planning barbeques, vacations, and preparing to celebrate this summertime holiday. Parades wind down streets and waving American flags dot our landscape. We relish in the delight of children’s squeals as fireworks light our skies while bands play patriotic songs. During those past traditional moments of July 4th merriment, did we ever believe Independence Day could be silenced?
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, there will be few parades, fewer fireworks, and no large celebrations. We will mark this holiday with sobering statistics of death and disease, loss of jobs, uncertainty, and fear.
By the fall, health officials believe the COVID-19 death toll of American citizens will be near 200,000. To put that into perspective, that is the entire population of towns the size of Knoxville, Little Rock, or Rochester, New York. A city and its residents wiped off our national map.
Our country is weeping for the lack of joy, normality, and the loss of innocence. We are finding our society is not as tolerant as we once believed, and we are as fragile as a butterfly in the face of a virus. Our anger and frustration spill into the streets, causing heartache, instead of parades creating cheers. Yes, much to our astonishment, the patriotic sounds of Independence Day are hushed.
My granddaughter turned 15 this week, and usually she would be celebrating with her friends and our family. However, she spent her day in a line to be tested for the coronavirus. Her joyous day turned into a day of trepidation for all.
However, Avery taught me a valuable lesson in her response to her nontypical birthday. She laughed, cracking a joke or two, and believed wholeheartedly that her party would return one day.
“Well, honey, you will never forget your 15th birthday, will you?” I said, teasing her a bit.
“Nope, but it’s OK, I am studying for my driving learner’s permit!”
Out of the mouths of babes, I thought, comes a lesson in joy. It is obtained not from the ordinary, but in how we defeat adversity, how we adapt to change, and how we turn clouds into blue skies. Happiness is derived from the freedom to ask God for aid and a belief he will provide it. Growth is found in developing gratitude for the liberties we have and the ability to become better than we were the day before.
In America today, we can choose to declare our right to not wear a mask or social distance, or we can opt to do the right thing for other Americans. It is our choice. We can wallow in our silence or learn how to drive to tomorrow with more clarity and peace.
We have a choice whether to live in hate or love. We can vote, we can continue to sing, and we can proceed to protest for change. We can still carry our banners, and we can continue to create laughter because we live in the land of the free to do so.
We can take this time, this day, to honor all the youth of America by becoming the best example of an American citizen. We must do so to give our children the privilege of celebrating Independence Day for generations to come. It is our choice.
On this July 4, 2020, instead of listening to bands play and fireworks explode, perhaps we are meant to hear God’s voice in the silence of the day. Could he be encouraging us to study our manual and learn better driving techniques for the future? Is he is directing us to a better appreciation of independence and freedom because we need to learn some valuable lessons?
I have found myself incredibly angry lately regarding how folks view policy, the coronavirus, and racism. I fell victim to believing that America would never be the same after 2020. However, if I want to honor my ancestors who fought to establish this land of liberty, and honor a granddaughter who still dreams, I must continue to fight for the joy of independence in America. I need to dry my tears, study, and write to inspire those who have given up, tossed in the towel, and remind all we are free to work for a kinder tomorrow.
Even in today’s pain, we must continue to cherish the joy of our heritage, our God, and our freedom. Once the sickness and death of COVID-19 ends, let us rise from the ashes, waving our flags with health and thankfulness on another future Independence Day. Finally, may our tears fall not for ourselves, but for those who did not survive the summer of 2020.
God Bless our Nation, and God bless each of you.