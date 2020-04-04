What was it? What was the spiritual arousal that drew me to New Mexico all those many years ago?
It was a Georgian, Rome’s own John Dyer, who planned the so-called Southern Baptist mission trip to the village of Santa Fe. We encamped to a low level motel on the southside of Santa Fe on Cerrillos Road.
As the bus pulled into the parking lot, the sounds of young Georgians wailing resounded through the Southeastern Stages tour bus. John Dyer stood at the exit, microphone in hand. The kids had been used to Holiday Inns on the Georgia coast and not a dusty respite in the southwestern desert.
“ALRIGHT NOW! He proclaimed.” That was enough.
It was a matter of moments when Dyer proclaimed the task at hand. He decided to bring our ecclesiastical message to the unwashed of the southwest.
I thought: “What do they know that we do not know?”
John had visited this area in preparation, and whether he admitted it or not, had discovered something profound.
This “Land of Enchantment” was indeed, the “Land of Entrapment.”
We bussed north of the town in an effort to encompass more of northern New Mexico, and we traveled toward Taos. I looked out the window and saw the space-age design of John Crosby’s vision of The Santa Fe Opera. I looked out the bus window and silently declared, one day I will sing there. Be careful what you ask for.
The phone rang one afternoon in the spring of 1980 and the invite was rendered: spend the summer singing with Santa Fe Opera. I immediately answered in the positive. This was a career game changer. My life was about to take a huge veer to the future.
I took the shuttle from downtown Albuquerque with the mantra “You’re not in Kansas anymore.”
At my first rehearsal for Verdi’s “La Traviata,” I boldly walked to Maestro Crosby’s side. I was as nervous as a cat on a griddle.
“Do you have any notes for me?’ I asked.
Crosby sized me up.
“Yes, Harry,” he intoned.
He continued.
“Some of the notes need to be louder. Some of the notes need to be softer.”
Over his shoulder my New York coach, Ted Taylor, listened. He rolled his eyes and gestured for me to join him later. Ted has been my mentor, teacher, and musical coacher now for decades. What a moment.
Now in 2020 I find myself a resident of a place that I had discovered to be mystical, artistic, and extraordinary.
Less than a mile from Ranchero Musselwhite, the legendary artist Judy Chicago lives in a restored hotel and continues to create profound works of art.
North of Ranchero Musselwhite, I have discovered a cadre of professionals who act, write, and produce works that influence the core fabric of our nation’s heart beat. I am proud to call them colleagues and friends.
What is the point of this? Well. There are places that seem to reach deeply into the profound zeitgeist of the human condition. I recognized this decades ago. When I exited that bus in 1980 I smelled it on the Santa Fe Square.
Is New Mexico the only place for this extraordinary experience? No, but it is a place where I personally have discovered this.
This creativity. This extraordinary connection? Only in New Mexico? Of course not, but it is where I’ve found my wellspring, and my folks like Donald Davenport, Jerry d’Angelo, Jerry Geist, Michael Miller, and more have linked into this area’s artistic wellspring.
Despite the coronavirus, we create. We write, we compose; we look to the horizon beyond the purple Manzano Mountains that loom out my front windows. We seek, we write, and we create beyond the tragedy of the day.
Find your place. Find your inspiration. Create.
Peace.