We’ve all got those people on our social media pages who test our patience.
At a time when our country is experiencing political and racial tension as well as a pandemic, it can be infuriating to read some folks’ ignorant, uninformed and hateful posts.
And some of those people just start sharing “news” articles and web sites without doing the most basic background research to see if what they’re posting is true or not. That’s what makes me the most frustrated, when folks who are quick to holler “fake news” at something but then post the most ridiculous and outlandish links to stories that are clearly biased or all together lies.
However, there are specks of light in the darkness.
In the thousands upon thousands of people we interact with on social media, there are true gems who use the platform in a way that gives me hope.
And right here in our community there are people whose social media presence is a refreshing and often enlightening experience for me.
The people I’m about to name are in our own community and they may be connected to you on social media already. They are, IN MY OPINION, beacons of moderation and reason. Which at the moment are precious commodities on social media. I always take their opinions and perspectives to heart because they have shown me that there are those among us for whom social media is not for angry, irrational venting or hateful name calling.
Keep in mind these people come from a variety of religious, political and socio-economic backgrounds than each other and than myself.
Jason Lewis — Jason is a local lawyer and judge. What I appreciate about Jason’s social media presence is that, just like many of us, he posts about his life and his family and his experiences, which can be very funny and interesting. But when he comments on important issues is when he sets himself apart from others. Jason’s posts are always extremely reasonable and measured.
Even if he takes a different perspective than I do, I find myself carefully considering what he’s said because A) he’s way smarter than I am. And B) because the things he says just make sense. And it’s tough to argue with good common sense. Plus, I lovingly call Jason the Angel of Death because I don’t know if he’s on some special celebrity death mailing list but he’s always the FIRST person to report when a famous person dies. I don’t know how he gets that news before anyone else does.
Bill Davies — Many people in our community know and love Bill Davies. He’s truly a good man. In respect to this column, why I think Bill is a voice of reason is that his social media comments and insights always come from a place of kindness, respect and compassion. It doesn’t matter what the issue or topic is, and it doesn’t matter if he and I are on the same side of that issue, but I can always count on Bill to consider people first. A storm could be raging on social media and Bill’s presence is like a gentle breeze that calms me. When there are hateful words and angry comments, Bill is a voice of compassion and love. And we need that more than ever.
Danny Price — Is someone I respect as much for his humor and generosity as for his sensible take on social issues. Whenever an issue affecting Rome (or even the nation, at times) is being discussed on a public forum, I look for Danny’s name to see if he has commented. His thoughts and opinions are always well-considered and well stated. Regardless of his stance on an issue, he never resorts to name-calling or belittling anyone or any side. And, with Danny’s legal background, I personally enjoy his discussions with local “constitutional scholars” when it comes to legal matters. You’d be surprised at how many people in Rome “know their rights” when in fact they do NOT know their actual rights. But Danny is never rude or talks down to those people.
Blake Silvers — Blake is actually a good friend of mine and a coworker. He’s one of those people who constantly puts hot-button issues into perspective for me. There are times when I think I know what’s going on but reading Blake’s take on something makes me rethink my stance completely. It’s because he’s one of the most sensible and reasonable people I know. His passion for history and the fact that he’s a military veteran give him a take on social and political issues that many others might not have. But he always puts his opinion in an eloquent and sensible way and that’s truly refreshing when other people are flying off the handle.
Virginia Harman — Virginia’s another person whose social media voice is one of compassion and kindness. You won’t find her squabbling in the comments or sharing outlandish political headlines. In fact, many of her posts are geared toward the support of animal welfare and in the preservation of our natural spaces. So when I see her name pop up in my social media feed it’s like my brain smiles. There won’t be nasty comments and there won’t be angry name-calling. Hers is a gentle voice in a loud and crazy world.
Like I said, these are people who happen to be in my social media network. If they’re also in yours, consider yourself fortunate. But even if they aren’t, there are always people around you who are voices of reason (and voices of kindness and compassion and common sense). You should seek them out. Especially in times like these.