February was Black History Month. I wrote four columns having to do with the integration of Rome City Schools and Shorter College. I have a few more thoughts I want to add to those columns. Today’s column is, therefore, designed as a postscript to Black History Month.
In my February columns, Judy Ingram, Clem Slack and Esther Vaughn told their stories.
Judy’s story was about the first day African American students attended Central Primary. That was the day she and two of her neighborhood friends began school at Central Primary. She had a kind teacher who set the tone for what turned out to be a wonderful school year.
Clem’s story was about her experiences at Shorter College as the school was integrated. She reflected on the unfairness of a professor of French who was determined that Clem would drop out of college. Not to be outdone, Clem persevered and completed her B.A. degree in Education from Shorter.
Esther’s story was about attending college away from Rome, returning to Rome for her first teaching job ... which was at Main Elementary School where she started school. She told about ending her teaching career as Principal of Main ... retiring from the school where her education began.
Clem is Judy’s sister-in-law and they and Esther Vaughn had interesting experiences from those days. I would have included Berry College but did not have contact information for the students whom I needed to interview.
Main High School’s excellent teachersClem Slack, and Esther Vaughn graduated from Main High School in 1965. They were very well prepared for college because their teachers at Main High were excellent. I know, firsthand, what excellent teachers Main High School had because they taught me at East Rome High School.
In the process of integrating the schools, several Main High School teachers were assigned to East Rome High School. The late Morrell Darko, from whom I had Home Economics. The late Edith Lyons, from whom I learned Civics. The late Charlie Morrison, from whom I learned Spanish.
Charlie Morrison
The late Charlie Morrison was one of my favorite teachers. I was in his Spanish class every morning. Mr. Morrison had a sweet gentle spirit. His goal in teaching foreign languages was to immerse us in the language. I learned a lot of Spanish from him and enjoyed his class.
Morrell Darko
The late Morrell Darko was my Home Economics teacher when I was in the 10th grade. We were learning how to make fudge. Cathy Goddard and I followed her instructions to the letter. But the fudge was a disaster. One morning before school, Cathy and I went to the classroom and made the fudge all over again. I think Mrs. Darko knew we made another attempt at making that fudge. She was a very sweet, patient teacher and never said a word about our repeat endeavor. I finished that class with a B.
Mrs. Darko, published author
Several years after I graduated from Shorter, Mrs. Darko wrote a book, “The Rivers Meet: A History of African-Americans in Rome, Georgia.” As soon as the book was published, Mama bought a copy for me and I still have it.
An interesting book, I thoroughly enjoyed reading it. The part about which I was most intrigued told about the Five Points business district. Clearly, Mrs. Darko enjoyed writing the book and it featured many of her memories of growing up in Rome.
As you can see, I have good memories of those teachers who came from Main High School to East Rome High School. I have always been very proud of Rome and how it handled integration of the schools. To the best of my memory and recollection, there was no screaming and yelling or protesting. The Rome community indeed has much about which to be proud.