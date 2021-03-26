I first spied guitarist Matthew Stubbs at Thomson, Georgia’s Blind Willie Blues Festival. Stubbs stood at the side of legendary blues harp player Charlie Musselwhite and complemented the harmonica virtuoso’s playing with tasteful and informed guitar statements. I also loved that he had his guitar’s pickguard emblazoned with his last name. Cool touch.
Stubbs is one third of a terrific blues trio called GA-20.
When I first saw the name of the group, I immediately thought that the band’s name referred to a rural stretch of Georgia two-lane blacktop. I envisioned the music of the group blasting from a vintage auto radio echoing through a bluesy Saturday night.
In reality, GA-20 is named after a vintage Gibson guitar amplifier. More about this in a bit.
Matthew Stubbs, Pat Faherty, and Tim Carman make up this group, and if one watches their videos on social media, one will note the absence of a bass player.
“When we started playing we decided on a lean and stripped down group, basing our sound on the Chicago Blues of Little Walter, Hound Dog Taylor, and J.B. Lenoir,” said Stubbs.
Many of the early Chicago acts had no bass player, yet their music is definitely not lacking a sonic bottom end. So how does GA-20 accomplish their singular sound?
The two guitarists, Stubbs and Faherty, love and play vintage guitars. They use old brands like Silvertone, Harmony, and Teisco. One may discover these instruments in pawnshops, but the guitar world has caught up with these rarities, and now they are difficult to score. These older instruments sport fat necks and gold foil pickups and this design results in a guitar that sounds fat and sassy.
My readers should immediately comb the attics of southern homes in search of dusty guitar cases tucked in dark corners. Treasures may await.
When Stubbs and Faherty combine these instruments with old Fender and Gibson amplifiers (hence GA-20!) the result is sonically unlike any contemporary group on the market today, blues or otherwise.
Their first album, “Lonely Soul,” garnered great reviews and in 2018 the Boston Music Awards gave GA-20 its Blues Act of the Year. What an honor for these three Boston men to be lauded in their home base.
Southerners love the blues. We trace its heritage from agriculturally rich states in which the music became the voice for the downtrodden and oppressed field workers to the musicians who migrated to Chicago later on. Legends of the blues world have toured the south, even in less than hospitable times. I saw Muddy Waters, Albert Lee, B.B. King, and many more during my college years. Don Powers, the executive director of the Blind Willie Festival regularly brings the best in blues to the east Georgia town of Thomson. GA-20 reflects and honors this tradition while creating new and engaging compositions for a contemporary ear. They are definitely not a museum band.
The Covid quarantine definitely challenged the trio. After being a touring musician for over 15 years, Stubbs found himself at home with a musical itch to scratch. He used the time to construct a home studio. The three composed new songs and skillfully recorded the musical fruits of this challenging era. This quarantine work will result in a new album due to drop in the early Fall of this year. It promises to be a barnburner.
They are going to tease with a couple of singles before the release of the full album, and to quote Stubbs, “We are petty amped up about it.”
Although the trio loves the opportunity to make music in a studio, their collective hearts most energetically in the world of live music making. Musicians of all stripes thrive on the energy of a vibrant audience, and GA-20 is no exception. They are excited and ready to get out there. They have some European dates inked in for the future, so they are primed.
It’s not hard to find the music of GA-20. The usual streaming suspects offer this band’s music in a couple of clicks. They have a nice page on Wikipedia, and their webpage, www.Ga20band.com, will bring an eager listener up to speed on this blues trio. Best yet, order your own copies of great blues music from the source. Their “Love, Vol. 1” debuted at the number one spot on Billboard’s Blues Chart.
I am pleased to introduce GA-20 to new and discerning listeners. And now I mangle a famous quote from “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.”
“Basses? We don’t need no stinking basses!”