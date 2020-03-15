How interesting we humans are and how little many of us think about or know about our body parts — especially after we begin to age. It is only after we break a toe that we realize why the Creator made the feet with toes for balance.
My sister fell a couple of months ago and knocked her shoulder out of place. For a good eight weeks, she needed help combing her hair, putting on clothes after showering and many other tasks. She could not drive herself to doctor appointments, and she even had a problem feeding herself.
Now that she is healed, we have since laughed to keep from crying about how we never realized what part our shoulder plays in our everyday activities.
I have been going to the doctors more than ever and the question that the healthcare providers always ask is have you fallen lately. It bothered me for years. I would think to myself “Why are they asking such a ridiculous question. Have I fallen lately? What does that have to do with my health? What does that have to do with my wellness?”
After falling off the porch last year, I no longer wonder. I now realize that, for us older seniors, it is something that happens daily.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year. Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.
“Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. Falls result in more than 2.8 million injuries treated in emergency departments annually, including over 800,000 hospitalizations and more than 27,000 deaths. In 2015, the total cost of fall injuries was $50 billion. Medicare and Medicaid shouldered 75% of these costs. That total amount is expected to increase as the population ages, and it may reach $67.7 billion this year,” the National Council on Aging notes.
When we begin to age the old saying “Once an adult and twice a child” comes to mean something real. Once an adult falls, even if the injury does not call for hospitalization the aftereffect can change the quality of life for the individual. The fear of falling, fear of loud noise and fear of being alone are the fears that begin to visit us again in the senior years, and we limit our activities as well as our social involvement.
Falling or fear of falling can result in further physical decline, depression, social isolation, and feelings of helplessness. A good example of that is my mom.
As my mom got older her falls became more frequent. We could count on her falling no less that once a week. We began to be more and more concerned about her. We had seen her go from being totally independent to almost totally dependent. Living in the home with one of the children was not in the question for her. She was also blessed to be living next door to her only son and her oldest daughter.
We bought her the Life Alert necklace, but she refused to push the call button. One day while visiting with her she fell, and I managed to help get her up from the floor. She had gotten so acclimated to falling that she had learned how to not fight the fall. Out of hundreds of falls over the years when alone, she never broke any limbs.
After she reached her 95th birthday, I tried to reason with her about the falls. I asked her why she refused to press the help button. She said, “That is why I carry the phone with me all the time.” I said, “But Mom, it would be much safer if you would just summon help by pressing the help button.” She said, “I always call my son or Jackson. They always come and get me up.”
I never gave her the scenario of what tragic incident finally did happen. We tried to allow her to have some say about her life, because before she reached her 90s she was a most active and independent individual — driving around helping individuals in the community, operating a little store, singing in the choir, caring for her handicapped daughter and helping other seniors in the neighborhood.
One fatal night on her way to the bathroom, she fell. As she was falling, her body knocked her walker some distance from her and the phone bounced quite a distance down the hallway out of her reach. Just as you see happening in the commercials, she just laid there until morning.
She was injured but the injury was not visual to the eye. She had hit her head in this fall and after a couple of weeks we lost her.
I have said all of that to say, getting older can bring on health problems as our bodies change. Not everyone will get them. But some medical conditions become more common or more serious after we get a few decades under our belts.