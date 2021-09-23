A look at the calendar tells me that fall has officially arrived. There are many things that come with the arrival of the new season.
We had hoped that by this time things would have back to something that approaches the old normal. I don’t think we will ever return fully to the old normal but the new normal will, hopefully, be a close approximation. Sadly, we are not there yet. There are still too many of our family, friends, and neighbors sick, many of whom are filling our hospitals to capacity.
Of course, fall means football.
Football, at all levels, is a part of the culture here in the South. Many a Roman will make the trek to Atlanta to see the Falcons this year, regardless of how the team performs. How many of the fans inside Mercedes Benz Stadium will try to keep themselves and their fellow Falcons fans safe remains to be seen.
College football is back too. Whether heading to Athens to see the Dawgs or Atlanta to see the Yellow Jackets, people will flock to see their team of choice. This is what we do.
I can’t deny that there is an electricity at a college football game. Many of those who can’t get to the stadium to see their favorite team will head to the local watering hole or a friend’s home to watch the game with others. I suspect if one tries, they can find a mask in their team’s colors.
Of course, we can’t forget high school football. A Friday night tradition of going to see your school play, hanging with your friends at the game and then going to the preferred after game meeting place for something to eat. As adults it’s our responsibility to set an example for our kids. Let’s make sure they have fun and stay safe at the same time.
Fall also brings us a multitude of fairs, festivals, and other public events.
We missed out on so many of these events last year and we are anxious to get back to enjoying them. Many of these are outdoors and are therefore assumed to be safer. That doesn’t mean that we should let our guard down. There will be large numbers of people in close proximity to each other. Have fun, but don’t let the cost of that fun exceed the $5 funnel cake and the $10 Ferris wheel ride.
The quintessential fall event is Halloween.
Though once a day strictly for children, Halloween has now developed an adult observance as well. No doubt kids will be excited to put on their costume and hit the candy trails, especially since they probably didn’t get the chance to do so last year. That pent up sugar craving will certainly rear its head this year.
I expect there will be a chorus of “but that mask doesn’t go with my costume.” Resist the urge to acquiesce to it. Then, if you are attending an adult party, please practice what you are hopefully preaching.
Finally, there is Thanksgiving.
Most of us were unable to enjoy the typical Thanksgiving observance we are accustomed to. Whether that is a small gathering with family and friends or a big family event, last year very few looked like they traditionally do. We saw the invention of the Zoom Thanksgiving. While it certainly helped reduce the loneliness that last year caused, it isn’t the same as being able to ask Aunt Betty to pass the potatoes.
People are likely to want to go back to what they are used to for this important day. Let’s all celebrate Thanksgiving in a way that doesn’t bring us pain and anguish in the weeks to follow.
If we are responsible in how we try to return to our lives as we remember them, let’s commit to doing it in a way that will allow us to continue to enjoy these fall traditions for a long time to come.