How do we arrive at what we believe to be the correct code of ethics by which to lead our lives? What do you consider trustworthy information and why?
In choosing what we allow our beliefs to be rooted and grounded in, I feel it to be a stance of safety, if you will, to yield to those more educated in areas where I am not. Since this is the Bible Belt, perhaps it would serve well to issue a reminder that even Jesus studied to show himself approved. He was a student.
“Then, after three days they found Him in the temple, sitting in the midst of the teachers, both listening to them and asking them questions.” (Luke 2:46 NASB)
“And Jesus kept increasing in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men.” (Luke 2:52 NASB)
There is wisdom in humility. There is safety there as well.
We are very often a product of the ideals we have been raised in. Generation upon generation of belief systems, socioeconomic influence, cultural tides and tendencies have made their mark. Add to that the unique experiences that have shaped how we respond to life and all of its challenges.
Some have been reared in such suspicion of any mindset in opposition to their own that conspiracy theories and the “us vs. them” mentality have been the only response known to them. There is no trusting doctors, scientists, academics, or governing institutions. They are all out to get us. They mean us harm.
Paranoia is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a tendency on the part of an individual or group toward excessive or irrational suspiciousness and distrustfulness of others.” Some synonyms include delusions, obsession, psychosis, suspicion, irrational, and fearful.
The root of all suspicion and paranoia is fear. And fear is the great immobilizer.
I think the greatest aim of evil is paralysis. Like a poisonous insect, it comes to sting and immobilize with its venom so that then the predator can have its way with the victim. Some of us are victims to belief systems that are not even really our own.
Hopefully, as we grow into maturity, we begin to exercise the divine right of individualism — that we separate ourselves from any false narratives that have been laid upon us.
And so the question must be asked, “ How do you decide what is fact and what is fiction?”
On what do you base your decision making process? Are you being led by fear? Do you consider knowledge an important standard? Or is knowledge, apart from your own, dangerous and unnecessary?
Fear will have you fearing the very thing that will benefit you the most.
Our ideals must be measured against something. I hope it is something with a solid foundation, and that when everything is shaken you are able to stand.
What makes a person an expert in his or her field is not their opinions on the matter, but the time they have spent studying proven information on that topic. Experts have studied other experts’ work. Humility and hard work a true expert makes.
A lot of people are seduced by fool’s gold. It is shiny, looks just like gold, but is worthless — just rock and dirt. Many spend their lives collecting it. And when they are gone that is all they have left for their children to glean from — generation after generation of fool’s gold.
Sometimes, all it takes is one person in a long line to change the trajectory by replacing the counterfeit with something of real value.