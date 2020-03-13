All my life I have heard that mothers have eyes in the back of their heads. We all know that is impossible. I have looked at the back of people’s heads all my life, hunting those eyes. Now at my age you would think that I would give up. I am not giving up — for some day one will slip up and I will see her eyes looking at me from the back of her head.
Let me give you several examples for believing that women have eyes in the back of their heads.
I was a little tot back when I came in from the outside to smell tea cakes cooking. Some people may not know what tea cakes are. Back when I was growing up, that was one of the goodies that my mother would cook. I remember slipping in the kitchen as quiet as a mouse. My mother’s back was turned to me.
I walked over to where the pan of tea cakes were. I stood still, watching my mother’s back. She acted as if I wasn’t there. I reached out to take one of the tea cakes from the plate. “Young man, don’t you dare put your hand anywhere around that plate.” I drew my hand back and eased from the room. She never looked at me and I wondered how she had known I was there.
I remember another time; it was my birthday. It had been a long morning since breakfast. I could smell fried chicken and something else cooking. I had no idea what smelled so good.
Now us kids stayed out of the kitchen when our mother was cooking. I eased to the door of the kitchen to see my mother at the other end with her back to me. There was a platter of fried chicken sitting on the table. Next to it was what smelled so good — a banana pudding. I slipped into the kitchen and reached for a piece of the chicken. Then, never turning to look at me, my mother said “Touch that chicken and you will get the seat of your pants dusted.”
That really got next to me. I was small but still I wondered how she had seen me without turning her head. Later, with a stomach full of fried chicken and banana pudding, I asked my mother how she could see me without looking at me. My sister spoke up, “You didn’t know Mama had eyes in the back of her head? She can see you without turning.”
I couldn’t believe that, so I went over and looked at the back of my mother’s head. I couldn’t see any eyes. I sat back down and asked, “if you have eyes in the back of your head, how do you hide them from us?” I got that all-knowing smile. No matter how hard I tried to see them, she managed to keep them hid from me.
It’s not only mothers that have eyes in the back of their heads. It’s women in general.
Do you men remember when you were young, a pretty girl would walk by and you followed them with your eyes? Your wife never looked up, but she made a statement something like, “Put your eyes back in your head. You can only look at the menu, not order from it.”
How did she see the pretty girl when she had never turned her head and the girl was over across the room, behind her? There is the proof — all women have eyes in the back of their heads.
It’s a beautiful Sunday and you have the family out riding around. Take them to the park and later to a nice place to eat. You have a stomach full of good food and enjoyed a family get-together. Then you start home.
You pull up to the intersection, look both ways: nothing coming. You start to pull out and your wife shouts at you, “Watch out!” You hit the brakes and a car comes from out of nowhere, barely missing you. How did she see that car when it came from behind you? There again proves what I have been saying: women have eyes in the back of their heads.
Your wife says something to you. You turn your back to her and stick out your tongue. “I saw that, “she says. How? This is the one that gets me. You are relaxed in your easy chair. In comes your wife. “Get out of that chair and take out the garbage.” She proceeds to the next room. You make a face at her back. “I saw that,” she says. Impossible. You get up and go in the kitchen to get the garbage, mumbling something. “I heard that,” she shouts at you. You think, “Can’t I ever win? Now she is hearing things that I am thinking.”
I have never really believed that women have eyes in the back of their heads, but I can’t help looking — hoping to see eyes peeping. If your are ever close to me and I jump up and start pointing at some woman’s head, shouting “There it is,” you will know that at last I have seen the eyes in the back of a woman’s head.