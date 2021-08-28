When I read Scripture, I like to break it down and look up each word by meaning.
Psalm 28:7 says The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped …
Here, the word LORD means “eternal.”
And this made me think how, since we live in temporal bodies on a temporal planet, the notion of eternity or someone being eternal can be difficult to grasp.
On the other side of that, circumstances seem eternal sometimes — like this horrid pandemic, or war and famine and injustice.
Merriam-Webster defines the word eternal as “having infinite duration” and “continued without intermission.”
Sometimes words lose their meaning when we have heard them so often — words like eternal.
If God is eternal, that means he is everlasting, ageless. It means he has stood the test of time.
He is immovable, a fixed mark.
And the stability in his stance gives me hope.
He’s the God of the nitty gritty, the chaotic, and the mess. Good thing too, because look around.
He gets angry at injustice and hurts with the hurting.
He isn’t human, isn’t capable of lying, and he is no respecter of any one type of person.
I catch glimpses of eternity when I see justice rendered through the actions of others; when I see wisdom in people’s hearts and humility in their eyes. When people move on behalf of the greater good, without agenda, whether it means inconvenience and loses them a rung on the “ladder” — I am inspired and filled with hope.
Wisdom, justice and humility are born from love, which is another word that is heard so much that we might forget to consider its definition as often as we use it.
Love can be gentle at times, but it is not quiet and passive. It meets requirements. It moves on behalf of the needy, the misplaced, the helpless and the overwhelmed.
Scorners will scorn. Sadly, most bitter hearts will remain bitter. And they will spout the same selfish, ignorant narrative that has sufficed them in their corner.
But those who keep their eyes fixed on love, and have known it, also know that they have cause to hope, even in perilous times. Because eternal things are stronger than temporary circumstances, no matter how long they may last.
However different religious beliefs may be, love is universal. Love is eternal.