I imagine it was a first for many, in a lifetime of hustle and bustle, that during this pandemic we were given a rare opportunity to have a surplus amount of time on our hands. This period of incubation was a blessing for some, a curse for others, and perhaps a little of both for most of us.
Of course, it goes without mentioning that this has been a very lonely and difficult time as well, but I wondered about both sides of the coin. So, I surveyed a few of my friends — all from different backgrounds and walks of life — and asked what the lockdown time was like for them.
Compared to life before, how did the pandemic change your schedule?
“Suddenly five people who had been going in different directions were all at home. It was a dramatic and abrupt lifestyle change.” (stay at home mom)
“I made use of it. We have periods of feast and famine in the acting profession, so if you don’t make use of the famine time it does not serve you as well during the feast.” (full-time actor)
“It slowed down post-production for our film and, of course, it delayed our release by a full year when theaters shut down.” (movie industry)
Did you work from home, choose to stay home for other reasons, or both?
“I transitioned into working from home during the shutdown.” (new mom)
“I made the decision to work from home because of the risk of an infection present at the church.” (pastor)
“Prior to this I did not work from home. When it started in March, we worked from home through late May/early June.” (military)
Did you find you had more time to yourself and, if so, did you enjoy having that time?
“No, I did not have more time to myself. But we did spend more intentional time as a family.” (pastor/educator/mom)
“I had less time to myself. The extra time I did have did not feel like quality time.” (military)
“It was a much-needed break. I think once things get back to normal I will miss the slower pace of those first few months.” (movie industry)
Did life seem to slow down for you during the pandemic and, if so, was this a more positive or negative experience?
“Both. Things that I needed to do became possible, even though I could not do what I wanted to do. I didn’t have the distractions I normally have to keep me from getting the needed tasks accomplished.” (full-time actor)
“Life slowed down but it was more like Groundhog Day. I did not feel motivated to do extra projects or self-help stuff.” (military)
“The silver lining for me was the opportunity to spend more time at home with my baby and husband.” (new mom)
Some people have found themselves at ease in the shutdown, some have not — which category do you feel you most closely relate to?
“For the first time in my life, I was forced to be still. I was able to just sit and figure out what I wanted most for myself. I focused on my life, and it has made all the difference.” (college student)
“For me it was just something that I had to come to terms with. The idea of ‘ease in life’ is not something I rely on, and challenges motivate me. I took it on as another life challenge.” (full-time actor)
“The type of stress that I feel now is different. Something that I miss more than anything is being able to do my work in a coffee shop. I miss people.” (new mom)
“My stress has increased in some areas. I have anxiety because of the division in the U.S. right now. I’m a Black woman and I do not feel protected.” (military)
We have all had different experiences during this pandemic, and we will all have our own mode of transition as more safety measures are lifted. Moving ahead, we take with us the reminder of how crucial a part every soul had to play — survival depended (depends) solely on us.
We will always share the common bond that is humanity ...
“In too many ways we have died a thousand deaths with all of those who have died; deaths that strike at the heart of humanity, of who we are as a people — there is nothing easy about redefining an entire nation by their capacity for compassion at a time when we needed it the most.” (pastor)