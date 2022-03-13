The John Grout inspired HackBerry Lab and its Innovation is doubling in 2022 — that means students graduating from the college with this interdisciplinary approach are earning excellent job opportunities.
“These young men and women are getting good jobs with Facebook, Disney and Ford, BMW, Maserati,” he said and is justifiably proud of his current students and alums.
“It is an honor to work with these students and is gratifying to see where the graduates are applying what they learned and continuing to innovate,” he said.
Typical of Grout, he credits the team with the success of the lab and its tireless “secret sauce” as he describes Zane Cochran.
The lab will double to 7,000 square feet and features new customized electronics, circuit boards and OBD technology — onboard built-in diagnosis. New resin 3D printing with much improved quality is another new asset available in the lab.
Last year, MIT Professor and leading authority John Ochsendorf presented an Exhibit Talk on the Guastavino Vaults in historic landmarks such as Ellis Island, Grand Central Terminal, Carnegie Hall AND the Betty Anne Rouse Bell Recital Hall at Historic Ford Auditorium.
This Berry College noteworthy building, recently restored, received global recognition in the Architecture Master Prize 2020 architectural design competition in the category of restoration and renovation. This work was led by architects Mark Cochran and Audrey Wynn Kendrick of CEVIAN Design Lab.
Grout and students recreated a replica of this vault which was exhibited in the Martha Berry Museum, curated by Rachel McLucas.
“The first bricks I ever laid were with this exhibit,” he remarked. “We’ll make and build almost anything!”
Grout credits the Chamber led Rome Floyd 2020 Strategic Plan as the impetus for his innovation for the HackBerry Lab. When folks wonder what will they think of next — they can check with John Grout.
Each of the colleges in the community are getting back to class literally and figuratively after COVID-19 impacted everywhere and everyone.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is a major focus on the work ready students who are in high demand as the labor shortages are widespread throughout the country, and the region is not spared.
Shorter University and Georgia Highlands Colleges “are back” — they switched to virtual classes and are functioning again, with options for online learning depending on needs and interests.
Education in the post pandemic — possibly soon the endemic — is considerably different, and local education officials, teachers and students are working with extra effort to adapt to new technologies and techniques for the next generation workforce.
Schools recalibrate to educate the next generation
Floyd County School System has reviewed its physical and fiscal needs and capacity and is ready for the future.
“We’ve been preparing for a financially stable future for our System. By the end of this planning period, Glenwood and Cave Spring elementary schools will be closed… we had more buildings than we needed,” said Floyd County School District Superintendent Glenn White. “Today we are in fantastic shape.”
The future includes the education local option sales tax vote and if approved will have a renovation project in each school throughout the County. Armuchee High School is undergoing a major renovation. It’s important to note that every other school will also be improved.
With workforce as the number one priority for economic and community development, White notes “the Floyd County College and Career Academy continues to grow with students and more and different courses. We are expanding internship opportunities for our students to help them with career choices while helping employers with their needs,” he said.
Looking back over the past two years to plan ahead is especially important to Rome City Superintendent Louis Byars.
“Academically, we did a really good job focusing on education but we need to make up for learning losses. This is going on nationally,” he said. “Financially we did well, and the governor got rid of austerity cuts. Teachers and all employees have received and will get more pay increases.”
He continues to plan ahead for the Rome City Schools district, and the Rome News-Tribune has reported his announcement that he will retire later this year.
Planning includes school buildings, with a new middle school — sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“We’ve been needing this new building for a while but postponed it because of the requirement to buy ($7 million) and operate our own buses,” Byars said. “The (ELOST) funding would fund this and additional projects,” he added.
Recent news included $15 million for public transportation in Rome from the federal infrastructure funds.
“We have outgrown class sizes in a number of schools and anticipate further growth with new house construction throughout the city,” Byars said. “We are using learning cottages to accommodate the needs. At Rome High School, the new college and career academy has unfinished 10,000 square feet available so we have additional capacity there.”