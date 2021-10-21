We are currently in the second week of early voting for the municipal elections here in Floyd County and all across Georgia. These elections will come and go with far too many people not even realizing they are happening, or worse, knowing they are happening and not caring.
Municipal elections historically have the lowest turnout rates, usually in the teens. People just don’t think they are important.
The irony to me is that these elections often have the most direct impact on our day to day lives.
I don’t mean to diminish the importance and the impact of the outcome of a presidential election. Clearly, who is in the White House makes a difference. The decisions they make do affect our lives, sometimes in very profound way.
However, the decisions made in city halls and school board meeting rooms are at least as important to our daily lives. Local elected officials make decisions on the basic things that we deal with every day.
Congress might be debating a foreign policy question which may, or may not, have an impact on your life. The City Commission is deciding how to allocate limited financial and human resources. Do they spend more money on public safety or repaving roads? Which roads get repaved?
In normal times school boards deal with critical issues that affect our children every day. How they allocate the limited resources they have to best serve the needs of our children matters greatly.
In current times they are also dealing with a health crisis, trying to make the most informed decisions they can to keep students, staff, and families safe, while at the same time seeing that the students continue to get the quality education they deserve.
These aren’t easy choices.
Communities are diverse and local elected officials often find themselves having to balance conflicting interests. It is critical that those making these decisions reflect the diversity of the community they represent. If the interests of only certain groups are represented, the interests of other groups may not be considered. This may not be done maliciously, but rather due to lack of knowledge or understanding.
Exercising our right to vote goes a long way to ensuring that our voices are heard and our interests are considered.
Local elected officials, much more than their state or national counterparts, do hear what we are saying. They hear us at the grocery store or at church. We aren’t faceless constituents. We are their friends, neighbors, and coworkers.
Of course, elected officials needs to make choices they feel are in the best interest of the community as a whole and we will probably not like every choice they make, but we can hold them accountable and make them answerable for those choices at the ballot box.
If you live in Rome or Cave Spring and are registered to vote, please cast your vote on, or before, Nov. 2. In Rome, there are three City Commission seats and all seven school board seats up for election. In Cave Spring, three City Council seats are up. Learn about the candidates.
All of these races this year are contested. There are real choices. If you are happy with the job an incumbent is doing, reelect them. If you think there needs to be some changes, consider one, or more, of the challengers.
There is information about the candidates out there. Candidates are on social media. There are candidate forums. This paper publishes candidate information. You can contact the candidates. You can talk to neighbors. Be an informed voter, but be a voter.
Early voting has begun and runs through Friday, Oct. 29. You can find early voting times and locations by visiting the Floyd County Department of Elections and Voter Registration website, FloydCountyGa.gov/elections.