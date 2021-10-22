Mornings are my favorite time of the day and always have been. Little kids like to get up early. It’s who they are, who I was.
I didn’t lament my mom coming in to wake my sister and me up for school. I was usually already awake and heading to the kitchen for whatever breakfast Mom had prepared. She was a believer in eating breakfast. To her, skipping breakfast was simply not done.
She believed that children who ate a good breakfast did well in school. She was right for the most part, until I got to division in math in the 4th grade.
Waller Elementary School in Bossier City, Louisiana, was where the dreaded division problems perplexed me. I remember I erased the answers (all wrong more than one time) to several problems until I wore a hole in the paper. My teacher, Mrs. Boyd, didn’t seen to have any sympathy for me and didn’t seem to want to help me either. No matter. My brilliant sister helped me master the perplexities of division and after that I never looked back.
I was up on Saturday mornings before light to look out the window and see if it snowed when we lived in Kansas or New York — and to see if the dogwoods had started blooming in Louisiana or Tennessee or if the fish were biting on a pond in Florida. I used to go out in the dark at 6:30 or even earlier just to look at stars or the setting moon. I learned that mornings everywhere were glorious.
Sometimes I’d go fishing with my dad at a nearby lake. We’d put together crackers and cheese, Vienna sausages, sardines, and popcorn. Only Dad ate the sardines. And the thought of ever eating another Vienna sausage makes me just a wee bit nauseous. What was the jelly stuff that covered those sausages?
Anyway, we’d hook up the boat and head out. By the time we got to the lake, the sun was beginning to peek out from the horizon. This was my favorite time of the day. It was so quiet except for an occasional cry of some water bird or the splash of a fish jumping.
When I was a teenager, sleeping much past 7:30 was a total waste of time.
Mom was up making sweet rolls or biscuits. I’d get a biscuit fresh out of the oven, put butter on it (the real stuff) to melt and blend with the brown sugar sprinkled inside. My Great Grandma Maples taught me to love brown sugar biscuits and I do to this day.
I’d head out with some coffee milk and that biscuit to meet up with some early morning riser friends of mine. We’d key skate down the sidewalk, ride bikes, invade someone’s house for lunch and raid the refrigerator for bologna sandwiches. I liked mine with mustard. My sister liked hers fried. That just seemed disgusting to me. In truth, I can’t remember the last time I ate a bologna sandwich, raw or fried.
My habit of early rising didn’t change when I attended college. I’d get up early and walk all over campus, even when it was raining. The air smelled fresh and clean and it was always wonderful to watch the world wake up after a good night’s sleep. Sometimes I wouldn’t sleep all night and just wait for the sky to brighten. The morning campus walks started my day off just perfectly.
After I moved to North Georgia to become a teacher, early mornings were just a bit different. It was busier, more complicated. I learned quickly that moving into the adult world was not quite as free as my life had been before. I needed to find time to enjoy my mornings despite having to get myself together to teach.
I learned to be a pleasant force in the classroom with my 8th graders, and that age continues to be my favorite age to teach in public school.
Time marched on and my husband and I moved to the country and have lived in the same house (with renovations) for 50 years. I went on to teach in Adult Education and our center was eventually moved to the Gordon County branch of Coosa Valley Technical College, now Georgia Northwestern, after it was built.
I always arrived at school early and sometimes after parking at the top of the hill, I’d watch the sun rise. It was beautiful. After retirement over seven years ago, the early mornings continue to be my favorite time of the day. I love listening to the birds carry on their conversations and I wish I spoke “bird.”
It’s turning cool now. Fall is a glorious time for early mornings.