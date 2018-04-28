Early Learning Center partnership deserves strong support
Proverbs 22:6 teaches us to “Train up a child as he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
I’ll call that a life’s lesson and understand that if we take a strict spiritual view of this verse it is clear that we should instruct our children when they are young the lessons of faith. By teaching our kids, when they are faced with the difficulties of life we are assured they have a foundation to draw on.
Most all educators see evidence of this in classrooms each day. If you’ve ever heard the delight and emotion in a teacher's voice describing their feelings as they witness a student's "lights come on," you see evidence of what this verse means.
Students (and all of us) utilize all of what has been learned in understanding new or expanded topics. Learning to read on grade level is an important component if students are going to reach above where they are in life and grasp new ideas.
The South Rome Early Learning Center housed at Anna K. Davie Elementary School is a unique partnership between the South Rome Redevelopment Corp., Rome City Schools and Berry College. The center uses a systematic approach to assess, improve and communicate the importance of early school-age care and education programs.
These educators teach academic and social skills every day. They teach children how to respect themselves, their fellow students and teachers. They work hard to teach reading and other academic skills.
These are skills that will not be forgotten, and will be drawn upon many times as they grow and advance. Quite simply this center helps build the foundation for future success.
It is important for us to understand the children who come from homes less fortunate than most. One of the strengths of this program has been the high level of parental involvement. Most parents want to see their children have a better opportunity than themselves. While they may not have gotten the education others did, they realize the importance of education in their child’s life.
Jackie McDowell, dean of the Charter School of Education and Human Sciences at Berry College, reports 100-percent parent conference attendance since the center opened in 2015. Further, she reports 91-percent participation in the eight to 12 parent workshops per year. Parents and caregivers discuss the joys and challenges of raising 3-year-olds. McDowell says that the “parents' perceptions are changing in a positive way."
Consider that 48 graduates — from 2015 to 2017 — have gone to pre-K, with four classrooms on track for early reading. The first group of 18 children is now in kindergarten and out-performing their peers on language and literacy indicators.
Children who read on grade level at third grade are more likely to graduate from high school. A goal of the school is to give children a two-year head start on developing reading, writing, listening and speaking skills.
The program is unique because it has Berry College as its foundation. Twenty-plus Berry students work at the center each semester. Eight of these students are now Rome City School teachers.
All the above is important and critical for the future of children from low income families. But a financial shortfall is threatening the future of the program.
SRRDC raises some $50,000 annually to help fund the program, but that still leaves a major shortfall. A new Memorandum of Understanding between the partners is being worked on and could see Rome City Schools picking up more, if not all, of the teachers' salaries for the three-year-old learning program.
Rome and Floyd County have a great program that is being discussed nationwide as a model that can be replicated. Rome needs this program for the children. Working with Berry College and Rome City Schools, this center could become an economic development showcase for industrial prospects and job development.
We encourage Rome City Schools to use all resources available when considering the MOU. Who knows, maybe Floyd County Schools can participate.
What a great opportunity the Early Learning Center presents our community to raise up children as we should and watch them grow to become Rome leaders.
Otis Raybon is the publisher of the Rome News-Tribune.