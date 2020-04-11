I don’t know a lot about Rachel Carson. Her 1962 book “Silent Spring” is cited by many as one of the foundational events for the early environmental movement in the United States.
Eight years later, the first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970. It was sort of an environmental teach-in organized by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson. We’ll celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary a little over a week from now.
Personally, I had been hoping for some sort of event like this year’s First Day Hike held at the Lock and Dam Park. COVID-19 has all but eliminated that possibility, but I don’t think anything was ever on the books to begin with.
That’s a bit of a shame because Earth Day is something worth celebrating. We only have one Earth. There may be some other earth-like planet somewhere out there in the universe but I certainly won’t live to find it. It has been our responsibility to take care of the place where we live since the first day of creation.
We had all but forgotten that, midway through the 20th century, and earth was truly a planet in peril.
Thanks to people like Carson, Nelson, Sen. Edmund Muskie from Maine and others, our earth is in better shape than it was 50 years ago, though we still have serious issues that must be dealt with.
Climate change and global warming key among them.
I’m not a scientist so I can’t write with any real authority about the causes of climate change or global warming, but I can verify they both exist. They are real. In 10 trips to Alaska over the past 20 years, I’ve photographed significant glacial retreat.
Litter is something else we still need to work on! Big time, just take a look at this picture:
That’s the abutment of the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge that bisects Ridge Ferry Park. All the tree limbs and silt are one thing, but all of that litter you see is pitiful. It’s the result of high water picking up garbage that is simply dumped along river and creek banks by people who are too sorry to carry their garbage to a trash can.
You can drive around town and find lots of evidence of people who just don’t care what their community looks like.
All of that litter in the water, in spite of Rome’s nearly 50-year-old Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful program. The program started back in 1976 when visionary leader Buddy Mitchell went to a Clean Community Program conference in Texas with Betty Peartree. Mitchell designed the first anti-litter logo. It depicts the balance of man and nature, and illustrates the notion the two forces can live together in harmony. After all, ecology and economy are basically almost next to each other in the dictionary
Mary Louise Payne was hired as the first Clean Community director. She was followed by Mickie Dobbs, then Mitchell’s daughter Mary Hardin Thornton, and is now being led by Emma Wells. Each of these ladies has a big heart for making Rome and Floyd County a clean and beautiful place to live. Only to have thoughtless knuckleheads dumping their old sofas or refrigerators down a ravine in Armuchee or along an abandoned rail bed off Huffaker Road or simply tossing wrappers among the privet along one of the city’s riverside trails.
Pitiful is not a strong enough word.
Not only is litter ugly, it is dangerous to critters both in and out of the water. Have you been to YouTube and seen video of a deer or bear with its head caught in something that was carelessly tossed aside? Have you seen a duck get hung up in the plastic six-pack rings thrown into a pond?
I walk the trails in Rome every day that it is not raining. Before COVID-19, it was not at all unusual, particularly on the weekend, to run into visitors who might ask how far it is from one point on the trail to another. It’s not at all unusual for them to remark how nice the trail system is, until they walk past that railroad bridge and see the trash among the “natural” debris.
C’mon, we’re better than that.
Maybe not.
Generally speaking, our rivers are a lot safer than they were 50 years ago. Yeah, I know Rome and others are still in court over chemicals that are being dumped by the carpet makers to our north. Every time something new comes along, like the nonstick stuff that makes life in your kitchen much easier, it will take a decade or more to figure out that it is bad for the environment and then we’ll have to spend millions of dollars trying to clean it up.
It’s a never ending battle, which is why we need to remember events like Earth Day. I’m going to celebrate on the trail behind State Mutual Stadium at 5:30 if it’s not raining. Probably cue up some John Denver songs to walk to and I’ll play them loud without earbuds !
Spoiler alert: We’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 2. I’m going to celebrate that as well.
Maybe this COVID-19 stuff will be history by then and we can all celebrate outdoors together.