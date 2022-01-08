I’ve been so blessed over the last two decades to have seen a lot of places on this planet that I never could have imagined as a youngster. I’ve been to Alaska 10 times, I’ve visited Europe twice, been into the Panama Canal. But now, plans are in the works for what could be the grandest journey of all time — the Footsteps of Jesus, in Israel.
If this COVID thing allows, my good friends Joel and David Thornton are putting together the trip, which would be a 10-day journey during the first half of June. They’ve both been over there before and have convinced me to help out with this trip.
COVID is the only fly in the ointment right now, but we’re charging full speed ahead.
At this point, the trip is slated to begin June 8 with an overnight flight into Tel Aviv. A tour of Caesarea is slated for Thursday, June 9. The first four nights we are slated to stay at the Magdala Guesthouse Hotel in Migdal. It’s one of Israel’s newest and most uniquely situated hotels in the Galilee.
Construction of the hotel started in 2009, leading to the discovery of an old synagogue. That led to the discovery of a whole settlement that had been buried beneath the sands for nearly 20 centuries.
I’m thinking that’s a pretty impressive way to start a tour.
Friday, June 10, the tour will take us to Mount Carmel, Megiddo and Nazareth.
These are places I’ve read about in the Bible and studied in Sunday School all of my life, and the thought of seeing them in person almost gives me goosebumps.
Heck, it was about 15 years ago when I was fortunate enough to do a cruise in the Mediterranean and was completely enthralled, walking through the ruins in Rome, thinking “Did the Apostle Paul tred these cobblestones?”
This trip will take that thrill and excitement to another level.
Saturday, June 11, will include a boat trip on the Sea of Galilee followed by a visit to Capernaum and the Mount of Beatitudes. Scholars still debate whether Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount was delivered on the Mount of Beatitudes. Some who disagree suggest it might have been delivered from nearby Mount Arbel, which we will also see that day.
We’ll also take in the Yardenit Baptismal Site in the Jordan River. Prior to COVID, Yardenit was visited by over half a million people a year. A ceremonial baptism there is not out of the question. In fact, entirely likely!
The following day the tour takes us into the hill region overlooking Lebanon and Syria. The famed Golan Heights will offer some incredible photo ops.
Monday night, June 11, will see the group transition over to the David Resort and Spa Hotel by the Dead Sea.
Tuesday, June 14, may be the day I’m most looking forward to. We’ll take a cable car to Masada, enjoy a camel ride (a selfie opportunity if there ever was one) and take in both the Mount of Olives and the Garden of Gethsemane before checking into the Dan Jerusalem Hotel.
The following day is likely to be another memorable one as the tour takes us to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and garden tomb.
Thursday, June 16, will take us to the Western Wall, a visit to Upper Room, followed by a foray to Bethlehem.
Friday morning is free to roam about in Jerusalem (though I don’t suspect I’ll be doing any roaming by myself) before we leave for the flight back to Atlanta.
With all things COVID taken into consideration, a lot could change between now and then when it comes to the trip. At this point I am confident that proof of vaccinations will be required and I would certainly suspect that masks on the flights will be mandatory. I don’t mind either if it gives me an opportunity to see the Holy Land.
I suspect that, like myself, some might have security at the forefront of thoughts related to trips to that part of the world. Joel and David Thornton both assure me that there is a strong security presence. (It can’t be any worse than riding the streets of La Romana in the Dominican Republic during a shore excursion on a cruise in the Caribbean.) I am also reminded by various people who have been there in recent years that both the people of Israel and surrounding lands understand the significance of the tourist dollar and tourists are well cared for.
I’m not guaranteed of tomorrow driving on Turner McCall Boulevard or Shorter Avenue, so it can’t be any worse on Ben Yehuda Street or Jaffa Road in Jerusalem. The thought of being able to stop and offer a prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane overcomes just about every other fear.
If this sounds like a trip you’d be interested in making, you can reach me via e-mail at dougwalkerocober@gmail.com and I’ll fill you in on the particulars.