Don’t quit.

So much is happening that is not lining up with just and right, which can make one say “I quit.”
One of the main purposes of the cynics and those who have bought into the Big Lie is to discourage those who know better. Another purpose is to overwhelm those who are working to move the country forward in an honorable manner. The name of the game is to use the bully pulpit to drown out the quiet voices of decency. But those with the quiet voices of decency must not drop the mic or throw in the towel.
The desire is for the decent people to be so burdened with cynicism that they just quit trying to move forward with hope and faith in a great future for all. Many of those who are sowing doubt do not believe the lies themself. We must remember that the loud noise is not proof that one cannot win.
Another purpose of those who are spreading misinformation is to cause division and fighting among those outside their circle.
Many times, in the past, we fought battles that seemed hopeless. Over the last 200 years of this experiment with our Republic, we have waged many struggles, but the warriors never gave up and never gave in. When one is on the side of godly principles, God will stand with him or her all the way.
History will not today, and never has, looked kindly on leaders who stand on the wrong side of decency, honor and integrity. History never will regard them as good honorable men, no matter who writes the story. Upright citizens do not have the time nor energy to join forces with those who choose to play the role of people like George Wallace, Bull Connor, Lester Maddox, Strom Thurmond and the many thousand more.
Today we are at a crossroad and must make a choice about where will we stand. Are we going to be standing on the side of those who have decided to undermine our democracy, to pollute our planet, to stoke hatred and regard the government as their enemy?
We must remember that the American story is not guaranteed a fairy tale ending the way we would like to tell it. It can be a happily-ever-after narrative if we are willing to do what the God of our fathers has demanded that we do: “Love God with all your heart and love thy neighbor as thyself.”
We started out in this country with a false narrative. I was told the story and taught that lie for many years, and I must say I taught it so well and so long that I believed it myself.
I used to sit and watch the cowboys and Indians battle on TV. The history of the Indian Removal Act was buried under the cobwebs of my brain. I am now reminded every day about who the original inhabitants of this country were, and especially the area where they lived. Daily, I see the sign “The Original Trail of Tears.” This was not a fringe group. This was our federal government.
I even taught our children that America was a Great Melting Pot.
I taught that all colors and shades would just melt together, that America would appear as a mosaic. I believe quite a few other people believed that as well. However, when the whiteness began to fade some began to be fearful. That fear is the motivating factor behind the hate-stoking today. That group dropped integrity, decency, honor, kindness and tolerance and decided that life for them was better without those characteristics.
A reader wrote to me a couple of weeks ago and said “You might benefit by going to live in Africa for a few years, especially if you feel you are an African American. You are obviously not proud to be an American. I am very sorry for you on that account.”
My response was brief because I actually still want to have a face to face with her. I replied, “I have never lived in Africa. I am sure you have no intentions of going back to Europe. I refuse to read things that are distasteful to me. I would suggest that you do the same.”
She came at me with all negatives and never realized it. We all need to walk with a mirror and get away from the window. We need to admit that we began with imperfection in this country, but we have made progress along the way.
Major changes and improvements in this country came through in small increments. As we move forward now, we want to tell the story about how we had noble and honorable motives for making and calling for the changes to form a more perfect union.
Don’t quit.