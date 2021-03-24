Georgia has an incredible, timely opportunity this session to pass legislation aimed at placing term limits on Congress.
Currently, there are resolutions in both the Georgia House of Representatives (House Resolution 39) and the Georgia Senate (Senate Resolution 28) that will allow Georgia to add its name to the list of states calling to place term limits on Congress. These resolutions do not set the specific limits, that would be decided at the term limits convention once 34 states, in total, sign on. We are currently at 19.
SR 28 recently passed, but HR 39 is currently awaiting action in the House Rules Committee.
It is glaringly obvious to the American people that Congress is broken and in need of substantive repair. The incessant gamesmanship, conflicting talking points, feigned outrage seemingly posited to guarantee stasis and stagnation only serve to erode our country. The seductive sirens of power, praise, and influence corrupt the process further but result in a desire to remain for those such enthralled.
Congress consistently earns more than an 80% disapproval rating for its lack of success and universal distrust. Conversely, congressional term limits has consistently polled as one of the most popular issues (85%) among both Republican and Democrat electorates.
Upon the formation of Congress, a member of the House of Representatives was elected to act on behalf of approximately 58,000 individuals (today this is 747,000). The financial costs to win a seat in Congress, too, have become more expensive with the “incumbency advantage” being overwhelmingly strong. No wonder the average term in the U.S. House is over 9 years — with more members in the group of over 12 years tenure than in the less than 2 years, by double.
Term limits would help level the playing field by breaking monopolistic Washington relationships, refreshing the bank of ideas, and expanding the candidate pool to include non-career oriented servants.
The Framers drew on a millennia’s worth of successes and failures in civil government when formulating our Constitution. (Many today might not think beyond one election cycle!) They could envision an unresponsive federal government and warned of what we are experiencing. This is why they specifically included Article V in the U.S. Constitution, which grants the states the ability to propose an amendment to the Constitution.
In Federalist #43, James Madison wrote, “That useful alterations will be suggested by experience, could not but be foreseen. It was requisite therefore that a mode for introducing them should be provided. The mode preferred by the Convention seems to be stamped with every mark of propriety. It guards equally against that extreme facility which would render the Constitution too mutable; and that extreme difficulty which might perpetuate its discovered faults.”
Clearly, when changes to the Constitution are needed an amendment convention is a preferred modality. Moreover, an amendment specifically for term limits was deemed requisite by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1995 Thorton v. U.S. Term Limits ruling regarding their application.
Any policy that creates a more responsive and accountable federal government is good policy, and both sides should take this opportunity to show Georgia’s voters that they can work together to make Washington work for them. Now is the opportune time for the states to exert the power granted in Article V.
Please, contact all Georgia House Representatives and ask them for a vote on HR 39.