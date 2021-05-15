Several weeks ago, I was speaking with some Black youths and the following is a general summary of my conversation with them.
“Mrs. Samuel, when we see the killing of our people by the police and cry out ‘why?’ — what we are actually wondering is why the same police officers are not killing white people who run stop signs and have tail lights out as well. We do not want them to kill the white people; we want them not to kill us as they do not kill the white people. We want them to have the same restraint when we are involved as they do when whites are involved.
“All you have to do is watch and listen. They are already angry when they exit the cars. The tone of voice that they use is filled with anger and the look of disdain is written all over their faces. They seem to forget all of the de-escalation training as well as the oath that they took to serve the people.
“We want the law enforcement officers to know that we are not subhuman or superhuman monsters that they have been told we are over the years. We bleed when cut and die when shot in the heart. If you will observe when a Black person is shot, the officers most times fire three or more times. To us, that is to make sure the Black person is dead or is going to die.
“We get shot if our hands are up in the air or down by our sides. We get shot if we stand and shot if we run. Even during the cowboy days, shooting a man in the back was a crime no matter who did it and there was no question about the guilt. Are we as civilized humans going back to our original state with the caveman mentality? We are in a no-win situation.
“We want the people in power to know that we have family that loves us and wants us alive to love and to cherish. When we were little babies, we had parents who loved and prayed for us just as the white parents do for their children. Our parents want us to grow up, go to school, fall in love, get married, become productive citizens and have children who will follow the same pattern. Our humanity is the same as whites.
“We have dreams just as other people do. The color of our skin does not make us any less human even though I believe many whites and some Blacks think otherwise. Anyone who has a little knowledge of American history knows that, from the very beginning of this country’s development, African Americans and other darker skinned peoples were regarded as less than human and for many that belief has not changed.
“Just listen to the rhetoric of your neighbors and other citizens across the nation. This nation of “We the People” support police officers who are from the same cut. Very seldom does one find an apple under a pecan tree unless a strong wind has blown it there or a bird has dropped it there. When were they trained to think otherwise?
“Some still believe what the Founding Fathers believed at that time, or did not believe. One thing we do know is that they did not believe Blacks to be worth more than a mule or a cow. As the laws were being written, most of the Founding Fathers had slaves who were used to help create wealth for the plantation owners. That is why, when we hear the rich saying tell the poor to go get a job and work for what they want, we hear it as a part of the big ol’ lie that has been perpetuated over the years.”
After my conversation with them, I concluded that every day of the Black man’s life he dreams the world that Langston Hughes wrote about in his poem titled “I Dream A World.”
I dream a world where man
No other man will scorn,
Where love will bless the earth
And peace its paths adorn ...